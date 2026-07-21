Tyson Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) fights Mariusz Wach (39-13, 20 KOs) on Friday, July 24 at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, a 10 round heavyweight bout confirmed by promoter Frank Warren last month as the final tune-up before Fury’s proposed showdown with Anthony Joshua later this year. The winner receives the inaugural WBC Humanitarian title, with ticket proceeds going to local charities in Pattaya.

The most unusual detail of the event is that there is no way to watch it outside the building. Fury announced on Instagram that the fight will not be carried by any broadcaster. “This great fight will not be streamed live! It will only be broadcast on my hit Netflix TV show At Home with the Furys season 3,” Fury wrote, adding, “There are only 1500 VIP tickets available, and all proceeds will be donated to local starving & homeless children in Pattaya. Its a beautiful thing I’m able to do here, giving back to a great cause, and the WBC will be creating an exclusive belt for the event.” BoxingScene reported that no broadcaster is in place and there are no plans to add one, with Netflix cameras present only to record footage for the reality series.

The venue seats roughly 2,000 and normally runs Muay Thai cards. Doors open at 10 PM local time, with the first bout at 10:15 PM, which puts the event at approximately 6 AM ET on Friday morning for anyone tracking it from the United States.

“2026 is a landmark year for me in boxing and I’m excited to be able to bring this event to Pattaya, a part of the world that is special to me,” Fury said when the fight was announced, per Sky Sports.

Warren added in the same announcement: “Boxing is a better place with Tyson Fury in it, so it’s fantastic to have him back in action on July 24. Tyson is in great shape and completely focused on putting on a show against Mariusz Wach.”

Fury returned from a 16 month layoff in April with a unanimous decision over Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, his first fight since consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. He called out Joshua from the ring afterward, and the two sides have since agreed to terms for a fight targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. Joshua takes his own tune-up the following night, facing Kristian Prenga on July 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Wach, a 46 year old from Krakow, Poland, is best remembered for taking Wladimir Klitschko the full 12 rounds in a 2012 unified title challenge. The years since have been less kind. He has lost seven of his last eight fights, with defeats to Moses Itauma, Frazer Clarke, Kevin Lerena, Dillian Whyte and Tyson’s cousin Hughie Fury among them, most recently a unanimous decision loss to Viktor Vykhryst in Budapest in March. His most recent competitive appearances outside boxing came in one versus three handicap MMA bouts in Poland.

Fury has spent extended time training in Thailand this year and has credited the country with reviving his interest in the sport following his brief retirement. He has also stated on social media that Turki Alalshikh will promote him for the remainder of his career.