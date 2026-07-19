Hannah Rapp, the NABF featherweight champion who challenged for the WBC featherweight world title last month, died Saturday morning after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Brazos County, Texas. She was 26.

Rapp’s death was reported by the Daily Mail and confirmed by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Rapp was riding along FM 159 with another cyclist shortly before 10 a.m. when a driver passed the pair, then “stopped his vehicle, reversed, and struck one of the cyclists.” Rapp received emergency medical care at the scene and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified by authorities as Charles Medina, 31, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, ESPN reported. He was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center. The investigation remains active.

Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs), who fought under the nickname “Hanarchy,” was unbeaten through her first nine professional bouts and captured the NABF featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Carmen Vargas in November 2024. That run earned her a shot at WBC featherweight champion Tiara Brown (21-0, 11 KOs) on June 13 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, headlining a card on MVPW, the all-women’s series run by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions. Brown retained her belt by unanimous decision in what turned out to be Rapp’s final fight.

A native of Yorktown, Indiana, Rapp competed in track at Purdue University before turning to boxing. She relocated to College Station, Texas, and turned professional in 2024 while holding down a full-time job as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M University. In a feature published last month by KBTX, the local CBS affiliate in Bryan-College Station, Rapp said she had been boxing for fewer than five years and used vacation days, and at times unpaid leave, to prepare for fights.

The World Boxing Council released a statement Saturday mourning her death, describing Rapp as “not only an exemplary monarch and a relentless warrior inside the ring, but also a beacon of light whose dedication and charisma left an indelible mark on the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) and the great WBC family.”

“The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in the statement. “She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family. We join in the grief that overwhelms her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career.”

The organization closed its statement by calling Rapp “a champion who always wore the green and gold with pride, dignity, and honor.”

Most Valuable Promotions said it was “heartbroken” by the news. “Hannah competed on MVPW-04 in Orlando on June 13 and made a lasting impression on everyone who had the opportunity to meet her,” the promoter said in a statement carried by Sky Sports. “She was a gifted athlete, a valued member of the boxing community, and someone who was deeply respected by those around her.”

The statement continued: “Our thoughts are with Hannah’s family, friends, team-mates, coaches, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We are grateful to have shared a part of her journey and will honour her memory in the weeks ahead. Rest in peace Hannah. You will be deeply missed.”

MVP co-founder Jake Paul added a tribute of his own on X: “Gone too soon. Condolences to her entire clan. RIP warrior.”