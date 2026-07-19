By: Sean Crose

Although Diego Pacheco was the main attraction Saturday night in Carson City, California, fans may have been surprised to see former world heavyweight multi-titlist Andy Ruiz in attendance. Indeed, Ruiz had some interesting things to say to the DAZN streaming service. “I had to take a little bit of time off,” he said, “but I’m back now. I’m hungry.” Here’s hoping he stays hungry. If he remains serious, he can mix things up at heavyweight. “I’m here and it’s a blessing,” Ruiz said. “Thank you, Jesus.” At the very least, former champ Ruiz seems to be determined. “We’re going to make history again,” he added.

For those who don’t recall, Ruiz stunned the boxing world in perhaps the biggest upset since Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson when he defeated Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden back in June of 2019. It was a great moment for the Californian but it didn’t last long. Roughly half a year after the first bout Joshua outsmarted outboxed and basically outclassed the much heavier Ruiz in the rematch. Ruiz’ career would never be the same. Sure enough, Ruiz has only fought three times since he lost his titles to the man he originally won them from – Joshua.

He bested Luis Ortiz and Chris Arreola but wasn’t able to defeat Gerald Big Baby Miller, having to settle for a draw. The ugly truth is that it’s been just under 2 years since Ruiz has appeared in the fight ring. Fortunately, Ruiz is around4 years under 40. That’s important, as heavyweights are known to have more staying power than many of their smaller contemporaries. He may not be young, but Ruiz isn’t old yet. Can he regain the spark he had or even the ability he had, when he bested Joshua all those years ago?

Time will tell of course, but for now Ruiz can focus on his first opponent in a very long time. For, this September, Ruiz will finally return to the ring. His opponent is the widely unknown Damien Knyba. Even though he isn’t well known, it’s worth noting that Knyba is in possession of a 17-1 record.

Ruiz of course will want to distance himself from the man by showing how much of a better fighter he is when they meet in a few months. Ruiz will have to be fighting ready if he aims to truly impress fans and analysts in a few weeks from now. The truth is Ruiz hasn’t really impressed all that much since the first Joshua battle. He’s going to want to earn nods of approval again if he wants his career to move forward once more.

Even if he looks good in winning, Ruiz will have to continue being disciplined from here on out. Is that possible? Again, it’s a question that only time will provide the answer to. Ruiz is a fun fighter to see, with lightning, fast hands and good power. Fans want their favorite fighters to be consistent though. That’s something Ruiz may need to focus on and remember if he wants to once again be in the championship picture.

Make no mistake about it, Ruiz is a nice guy. He has a likable disposition, and is enjoyable to watch fight. There’s a lot to appreciate about the guy. He just has to give fans more to appreciate now. Much more. He has to give himself more to appreciate now, as well. He’s been at the top, and he’s fallen. The goal always now is to bring himself to the top again if that’s possible. At the very least it will be unwise to write the man off at this point.