Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn needed security to keep them apart on Saturday, as the first press conference for their September 12 WBC welterweight title fight boiled over at Fanatics Fest in New York.

The event marked the first time the two shared a stage since Wednesday’s official announcement of the fight, which lands at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas over Mexican Independence Day weekend. Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he won from Mario Barrios in February. Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) receives the first world title shot of his career. The card streams on Paramount+ worldwide outside the UK and Ireland, where DAZN holds the rights. DAZN also carried the full press conference live on its YouTube channel.

Benn opened in a dismissive register, waving off questions about Garcia’s behavior outside the ring. “No, not concerned in the slightest,” Benn said. “He can do whatever he wants. All I’m doing is focusing on what I’m doing and I’m going to go in there and batter him September the 12th.”

Asked about the drug-testing accusations that have flown in both directions between the camps, Benn shrugged that off as well. “I’m not worried at all,” he said. “He could be juiced up all he wants. I mean, I’m still going to knock him out, so it doesn’t really matter.” Both fighters have history on that front. Garcia served a one-year suspension after testing positive for ostarine following the Devin Haney fight in 2024, while Benn’s own case with UK authorities was resolved in November of that year.

Benn then went after Garcia directly. “He’s like a big child. He’s like a spoiled brat. Throws his toys out of the pram on social media throwing little tantrums,” Benn said. “I’m not really too concerned about this little influencer to my right. He ain’t a fighter. He can say whatever he wants. Ain’t going to make no difference come September the 12th.” Pointing to his 12-round battles, Benn added, “I don’t quit. I don’t stay down,” and framed the assignment simply: “He got a WBC world title shot. And I’m here to take it off. That’s it.”

Garcia rejected the premise that the fight would go long. “Not going to make it to 12. He’s not going to make it to 12. There’s not going to be a 12 round war. I promise you that,” Garcia said. He mocked Benn’s appearance, saying, “Look at his hair, bro. He’s looking for attention. That’s it,” before adding, “He’s not good enough.”

“You think this man’s going to beat me?” Garcia continued. “You think I’m going to let a guy from the UK come here and beat me and take my belt? You lost your mind.”

The temperature spiked when Benn needled Garcia over his rising voice. “Listen, Ryan. Ryan, Ryan, calm down. You’re having one of them little episodes,” Benn said. “Calm down. I know you’re getting all excited.”

Garcia answered with a threat. “I’ll come over there and smack them glasses straight off your face,” he said, repeating the line as Benn laughed. “You won’t do shit. I promise you won’t do shit,” Garcia said several times over the crowd, then added, “Wait till I smack you up and make you quit.”

The exchange turned personal from there, with Garcia telling Benn, “You quit. You have no heart,” and, with the fight set for Mexican Independence Day weekend, “You’re not Mexican, bro. You ain’t got the heart.” The two eventually left their seats during the face-off and had to be separated by security before order was restored.

There were calmer stretches. Asked about criticism that he is more influencer than fighter, Garcia said, “They’ve been saying that my whole career. This is nothing new. I’m not worried about if I stream, if I don’t stream. That’s not even in the back of my mind at all.” Offering advice to young fighters, he said, “I would say to put all your efforts into training, to make sure that you pay attention to all aspects of the sport, promotion, marketing, but plus your talent. Working hard is first and then everything else will come after.”

The event also doubled as a promotional stop for Zuffa Boxing 09, set for July 26 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on Paramount+. Edgar Berlanga, Steven Butler, Richardson Hitchins and Ricardo Salas were introduced on stage ahead of the double main event, with Berlanga facing Butler at super middleweight and Hitchins moving up to welterweight against Salas.

Garcia captured the WBC welterweight title in February with a unanimous decision over Barrios at T-Mobile Arena, scoring a first-round knockdown on his way to wide scorecards. Benn earned the mandatory position with a unanimous decision over Regis Prograis in London on April 26.