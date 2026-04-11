Conor Benn won a clear unanimous decision over former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, improving to 25-1 in his first fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner. All three judges scored the 10-round catchweight bout 98-92.

The fight, contested at 150 pounds and broadcast on Netflix as the co-feature to Tyson Fury’s comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov, was a grueling, physical contest rather than the showcase stoppage many expected from the heavy favorite. Benn used his natural size advantage, a sharp jab, sustained body work and relentless pressure to control the action, particularly in the later rounds. The wide scorecards reflected his dominance in volume and aggression across the second half of the fight.

Benn Controls the Pace Despite a Bloody Fight

Benn set the tone early, coming out aggressively and landing a sharp right hand at the bell in round one that visibly wobbled Prograis. He continued to control the rhythm through the third round behind his jab, outworking the older man in sustained exchanges.

Prograis found his footing in the fourth, landing a solid right hand and a southpaw left that opened a cut on Benn. It was the start of a competitive stretch that lasted into the seventh round, where Prograis landed several clean left hands that snapped Benn’s head back. An accidental headbutt in the fifth opened a cut over Benn’s right eye, and by the sixth he was bleeding over both eyes from repeated clashes of heads.

Despite the blood and Prograis’ moments of success in the middle rounds, Benn reasserted control from the eighth round onward. His body attack intensified, his output increased, and Prograis’ work rate dropped noticeably. In the tenth, Benn pressed forward throughout, briefly threw Prograis to the canvas in a clinch exchange that was not ruled a knockdown, and closed the fight with hooks along the ropes.

What It Means for Benn

The victory was workmanlike more than spectacular, but it accomplished what Benn needed. At 29, he is now positioned as the WBC mandatory challenger for welterweight champion Ryan Garcia, a fight that would represent a significant step up in competition. Benn reportedly signed a one-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing worth $15 million, and a commanding performance on Netflix in front of a stadium crowd strengthens his negotiating position for whatever comes next, whether that is a return to 147 pounds or a campaign at junior middleweight.

Benn left long-time promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to make this fight happen, a move that generated considerable industry attention and made his Zuffa debut one of the most closely watched promotional shifts of 2026.

Prograis Shows Heart in Defeat

Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs) entered the fight at 37 years old, moving up from 140 pounds, and was widely reported to have been dealing with a leg injury that was apparent from the opening rounds. Despite those disadvantages, the former WBA and WBC super lightweight champion landed clean single shots throughout the middle rounds and never stopped competing. He applauded the decision after it was read, showing the kind of class that has defined his career even in losses to Devin Haney and Jack Catterall.

Undercard Results

Richard Riakporhe def. Jeamie TKV via fifth-round TKO (British Heavyweight Title) — Riakporhe, the former cruiserweight world title challenger making his third fight at heavyweight, dominated from the opening bell with speed, power and a punishing right uppercut. TKV’s nose was bloodied early, and the defending champion spent much of the fight clinching and struggling with Riakporhe’s pace. A point deduction for use of the head compounded TKV’s problems before the stoppage came in the fifth. Riakporhe improves to 20-1 and captures the British heavyweight title.

Justis Huni def. Frazer Clarke via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94) — Australia’s Huni, returning from a stunning knockout loss to Fabio Wardley last June, edged the former Olympic bronze medalist in a competitive heavyweight bout. Clarke, who lost his British title to TKV in November, continues to slide after a promising start to his professional career. Huni moves to 13-1.

Pawel August def. Simon Zachenhuber via points (58-56) — August, the undefeated Polish southpaw, handed Zachenhuber his first professional defeat in a six-round super middleweight contest. Zachenhuber had entered at 28-0.

Breyon Gorham def. Eduardo Costa via fifth-round TKO — Recent Zuffa Boxing signee Gorham remained unbeaten with a stoppage win in a super lightweight bout, improving to 21-0.

Felix Cash def. Liam O’Hare via second-round TKO — Cash returned from nearly two years on the sidelines with a quick stoppage win at middleweight, moving to 17-1.

Sultan Almohammed def. Hector Lozano via third-round TKO — Almohammed picked up his third professional victory at super featherweight.

Elliot Whale def. Tom Hill via fourth-round TKO — Whale stopped Hill in a welterweight bout on the early prelims.

Mikie Tallon def. Leandro Jose Blanc via first-round KO — Tallon delivered the quickest finish of the night at flyweight.