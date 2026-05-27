Most Valuable Promotions returns to ESPN on Saturday night with MVPW-03, a twelve-bout card at the El Paso County Coliseum built around four women’s world title fights and led by a double main event: WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han against Holly Holm in a rematch, and unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano against Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Preliminary bouts begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Han vs. Holm 2

Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) defends her WBA lightweight title against Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) over ten three-minute rounds. The bout is contested under the same equal-opportunity rules the two used in their first meeting on January 3 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

That fight ended in the seventh round after an accidental clash of heads opened a cut over Han’s eye that the ringside physician determined was too severe to continue. Han was awarded a technical decision with scores of 69-65, 69-64 and 68-65, per Most Valuable Promotions. Holm requested a rematch immediately, and Han’s promoter agreed.

Han, 35, is an El Paso native and a full-time police officer who turned professional in 2021. She won the WBA strap with a first-round knockout of Hannah Terlep in February 2025 and is making her third defense. Holm, 44, of Albuquerque, returned to boxing in June after a twelve-year absence spent in mixed martial arts, where she won the UFC women’s bantamweight title in 2015 by knocking out Ronda Rousey. Holm stopped Yolanda Vega in her boxing comeback on the undercard of Jake Paul-Julio César Chávez Jr. last year. A win Saturday would give her a world title in a fourth weight class.

Boxing Insider’s coverage of the first fight in Puerto Rico can be read here.

Holm enters fight week with the Ronda Rousey storyline circling again. Rousey returned to competition on May 16 at MVP’s first MMA card and submitted Gina Carano in 17 seconds before announcing she was walking away from competition. Asked about the rematch chatter, Holm told MMA Fighting: “I highly doubt she’ll ever want a rematch. I have always said since the minute the last fight was over, I’ll always rematch her. That’s always been available.” Holm added: “The whole reason why me beating her was such a big deal is because she was so dominant. I have all the respect for her.”

Serrano vs. Hanson

Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Cheyenne “Pepper” Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs) of Germany over ten three-minute rounds. It is Hanson’s first world title fight. She enters on a nine-fight winning streak with seven stoppages, per Sports Illustrated.

Serrano is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Reina Tellez on January 3 in San Juan, the same card that produced Han-Holm 1. She told KTSM in El Paso that the booking was a return of a favor. “Listen, it was a no-brainer when I found out Stephanie Han was having the rematch with Holly in El Paso,” Serrano said. “They came and they opened up for me. They were my co-main event in Puerto Rico, in my hometown, so it was such an honor to have them share that night with me. So, I was like, what? They come back rematch El Paso, I have to be on that card. Please let me in. And they did it.”

The Rest Of The Main Card

Two additional world title fights open the four-bout ESPN broadcast.

Australia’s Desley Robinson (11-3, 4 KOs) defends her IBF and WBO middleweight titles against Mary Spencer (10-3, 6 KOs) of Ontario, Canada, in a ten-round bout at 160 pounds. Spencer is a former WBA junior middleweight titleholder.

Mexico’s Lourdes “La Pequeña Lulu” Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) defends her WBC junior flyweight title against Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica over ten rounds. Valle, a three-division world champion, would capture her seventh world title with a win.

Preliminary Card

The undercard, streaming on ESPN+ from 3:30 p.m. ET, includes ten bouts featuring a mix of women’s and men’s fights:

Yesica Nery Plata (30-3, 3 KOs) vs. Brook Sibrian (9-2, 4 KOs), eight rounds, light flyweight

Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) vs. Juliana Basualdo (14-7, 3 KOs), eight rounds, featherweight

Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, 3 KOs) vs. Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO), eight rounds, super featherweight

Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Yazmin Martinez (3-3-2, 1 KO)

Iyana Verduzco (7-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA

Elise Soto (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Thalia Joseline Limon (4-1, 3 KOs)

Alexis Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Edward Ulloa (15-7, 12 KOs)

Alexander Gueche (11-0, 7 KOs) vs. Joshua Montoya (7-4-2)

Nazarena Romero (14-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Maria Salinas (27-14-6, 7 KOs)

Albina Moldazhanova (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Claudia Herrera (5-6-1, 2 KOs)

How To Watch

Main card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with streaming via ESPN Select and ESPN Unlimited, per Yahoo Sports. Preliminary card: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The official weigh-in is Friday at 6 p.m. MT at the El Paso County Coliseum and streams on MVP’s YouTube channel and ESPN+.