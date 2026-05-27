Amanda Serrano’s first ring walk since January carries the kind of round numbers that tend to define careers. She is 48-4-1 with 31 knockouts. One more stoppage on Saturday night in El Paso would tie her with Christy Martin for the most knockouts in women’s boxing history, according to ESPN. Serrano has said publicly that the record is on her mind.

“I respect every opponent who steps in the ring, and I know Hanson is coming to win and she has KO power,” Serrano said in a statement released through Most Valuable Promotions. “I’m also continuing to hunt the all-time knockout record, so that’s always on my mind, but everything starts with discipline, execution, and performing at the highest level on fight night.”

Serrano defends her WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Germany’s Cheyenne “Pepper” Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs) in the co-main event of MVPW-03 at the El Paso County Coliseum, on the same card as the WBA lightweight rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm. The four-fight main card airs on ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Hanson, the top-ranked WBA contender, enters her first world title fight on a nine-fight winning streak, seven of those by stoppage.

Back At The Natural Weight

Saturday is Serrano’s second outing since the trilogy with Katie Taylor ended last July at Madison Square Garden. Both losses to Taylor came at junior welterweight, with Taylor defending her undisputed 140-pound titles. Serrano returned to featherweight in January and outpointed Reina Tellez over ten rounds in San Juan to begin her run back at the 126-pound limit where she has done most of her career damage. Boxing Insider’s report from that fight is available here.

Born in Carolina, Puerto Rico and raised in Brooklyn, Serrano turned professional in 2009 and won her first world title two years later, the IBF super featherweight crown. She has since collected belts in seven weight classes, fights as a southpaw, and works under longtime trainer and partner Jordan Maldonado. Her record now stands at 48-4-1 with all four losses coming by decision, three of them to Taylor.

The Hanson Test

Hanson, fighting out of Germany, is 17-2 with 13 stoppages. Her last loss came in 2021, and her last nine fights have all gone her way. She has never fought for a major title, and at 5-foot-5 with a high-volume pressure style she is not the type of opponent Serrano typically struggles with. Serrano’s career has been built on cutting off the ring against shorter, aggressive challengers and overwhelming them in the second half of fights. The fight is scheduled for ten three-minute rounds.

“It means a lot to be representing Germany on this stage,” Hanson said in a statement, per ESPN. “Training camp is going to be hard, but I’m focused. I respect my opponent, but I’m coming to make a statement.”

Volume As A Signature

Serrano set a women’s record by throwing 1,103 punches against Danila Ramos in October 2023, in the first scheduled women’s championship fight contested over twelve three-minute rounds, according to Netflix’s Tudum profile. She has been a public advocate for women fighting under the same time rules as men, and her bouts on the MVPW platform have all been scheduled at three-minute rounds.

The Taylor Farewell Question

Ahead of Saturday’s fight, Serrano was asked by Sky Sports about Katie Taylor’s planned retirement bout. Taylor, 39, told RTE Sport in February that she intends to fight once more in 2026, ideally at Croke Park in Dublin, before stepping away. Serrano addressed who she felt should get the assignment.

Serrano has previously ruled out a fourth meeting with Taylor herself. At the trilogy weigh-in last July, she told reporters she was “kind of tired of Katie Taylor,” per Sky Sports. The three Taylor fights, two at lightweight and one at junior welterweight, generated three split-or-close decisions in Taylor’s favor and are widely credited with reshaping the commercial profile of women’s boxing.

What Saturday Means

A stoppage win Saturday ties Martin. A knockout in a subsequent defense would put Serrano alone atop the all-time list. A decision win extends her reign at featherweight and clears the path to whatever MVP and ESPN line up next under the MVPW banner. A loss to Hanson, even on the cards, would be the first time Serrano has dropped a fight at her preferred weight since Frida Wallberg in 2012.

Serrano addressed her presence on Han’s hometown card in a separate interview with KTSM. “It was a no-brainer when I found out Stephanie Han was having the rematch with Holly in El Paso,” Serrano said. “They came and they opened up for me. They were my co-main event in Puerto Rico, in my hometown, so it was such an honor to have them share that night with me. So, I was like, what? They come back rematch El Paso, I have to be on that card. Please let me in. And they did it.”