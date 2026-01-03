Amanda Serrano Outclasses A Tough Reina Tellez

By: Sean Crose

She was already a legend when she stepped inside the ring in Puerto Rico Saturday night. Amanda Serrano had not only won more world titles than most people could remember, not only had she fought Katie Taylor tooth and nail in a legendary trilogy, Amanda Serrano was the picture of professionalism, skill and dedication in the entire sport of boxing. Sound like hyperbole? It was true nonetheless. Possessing the WBO and WBA featherweight titles, Serrano entered the ring this evening determined to impress her hometown Puerto Rican fans, who had packed into San Juan’s Coliseo Roberto Clemente to see the iconic boxer ply her trade live and in person.

Serrano’s opponent was Reina Tellez who, although stepping in on short notice, obviously wanted to shock the entire world. The fight was scheduled for ten three minute rounds. Tellez had missed weight which meant she couldn’t win Serrano’s belts. Still, a victory over Serrano would prove to be a stunning event in the fight world. The opening round saw Serrano fighting behind a southpaw jab. Tellez, however, had clearly come to fight and was engaging as much as possible. It was hard for Tellez, however, to deal with Serrano’s impressive footwork and range. What’s more, Serrano began to up the pressure in the second.

As the fight moved on, Serrano was completely at ease. Sure, Tellez had come to fight but she simply wasn’t a good enough boxer to do anything of consequence. Still, for a fighter called in late, Tellez had courage and guts to spare. Serrano really applied the pressure in the fifth. Indeed, it was no secret that Serrano wanted to break the legendary Christy Martin’s knockout record. Tellez, however, did not come to lose. By the sixth, however, Serrano was lighting her opponent up…and Tellez had a nasty mark under her right eye. Then again, Serrano had a swollen eye thanks to Tellez’ punching.

Although Serrano isn’t the fighter to go on cruise control she didn’t risk getting caught because she was desperately looking for a knockout. She remained aggressive and sharp, but refused to put herself at risk in an attempt to stop the fight early. By the time the final round came around, Tellez clearly needed a knockout to win. It didn’t happen and Serrano – who once more decided to go in for the kill in the final three minutes- had to settle for a unanimous decision win, courtesy of the judges.

*Images: DAZN