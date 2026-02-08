Canelo On Terence Crawford: “We Need To Run It Back.”

By: Sean Crose

Canelo Alvarez has made it clear that he’s unlike many of the new fighters on their way up through the ranks. As far as Canelo sees it, he’s from a more disciplined era. “Everybody wants fame and money before the glory,” he told the Mr. Versace podcast, via Sports Illustrated. ” They need to focus on the glory. The money and the fame come after. When you look or hear the young fighters, they wanna be famous, and they want to be rich. Dressing like they’re rich already, posting pictures on social media like they’re very famous. Everybody pretends to be rich when they’re not.”

Canelo remains one of the most popular and respected fighters in the industry.. there’s good reason for it. He’s defeated a who’s who in the ring of those losses he suffered we’re to all-time great fighters.. including Terence Crawford the man who bested him last fall for the super middleweight championship of the world. There was a fight Canelo now wants to make right, even though Crawford has claimed he is retired.

“I always give him all the credit,” he said of Crawford, “but we need to run it back. After the fight, I told him we need to because I didn’t feel the way I really wanted…I need to make this fight happen again. It’s going to be different.” Although Canelo hasn’t been known to make a lot of excuses, he did say there were some extenuating circumstances he had to deal with in the Crawford fight.

“My body didn’t respond the way I really wanted,” he stated. “I wanted to move faster, and this and that, and I didn’t recuperate the way that I needed. My legs felt a little bit tired, too. But Crawford deserves all the credit. He had a better strategy than me. But, I think I did well, even when my body wasn’t feeling well.”

Unlike some fighters in recent decades, Canelo doesn’t see defeat as the end-all be-all of a career. He’s got good reason to argue that way. He’s not only lost to Crawford but also to Dimitri Bivol, Floyd Mayweather, and some would say he should have lost to Gennady Golovkin in their first fight. No matter. He’s still is prove he’s one of the best out there

“You need to take the losses and learn from them and move forward,” he said.