Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from professional boxing in August 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record and nothing left to prove. He has not stopped fighting. Since hanging up the gloves as a licensed professional, Mayweather has entered the ring nine times in exhibition bouts — against kickboxers, YouTubers, MMA fighters, reality television personalities, a former sparring partner, and the grandson of a mob boss. Three more are on the schedule for 2026, including a return to professional, sanctioned competition for the first time in nine years.

What follows is a complete accounting of every post-retirement Mayweather fight — who he faced, what happened, and what it meant for the ongoing business of being Floyd Mayweather.

The Professional Finale: Conor McGregor (August 26, 2017)

Technically Mayweather’s last professional fight, the McGregor bout set the template for everything that followed. The UFC’s biggest star crossed over to boxing under a fully sanctioned professional ruleset, and Mayweather stopped him in the tenth round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight generated approximately $600 million in total revenue, sold 4.3 million pay-per-view units, and proved that crossover spectacles could produce real money even when the competitive outcome was never seriously in doubt. Mayweather’s record moved to 50-0. He announced his retirement the same night.

1. Tenshin Nasukawa — December 31, 2018 | Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Result: TKO 1 (three knockdowns)

Mayweather’s first exhibition was staged under the RIZIN banner on New Year’s Eve in Japan. Nasukawa, a 20-year-old kickboxing prodigy with a 28-0 record in kickboxing and 4-0 in MMA, was giving up roughly 30 pounds and several lifetimes of boxing experience. Mayweather dropped him three times in the opening round before Nasukawa’s corner stopped the fight. Mayweather reportedly earned $9 million for fewer than 140 seconds of work. The bout drew accusations of match-fixing, though most observers attributed the result to the enormous skill and size gap. It was a proof of concept: Mayweather could make significant money outside the professional system.

2. Logan Paul — June 6, 2021 | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Result: No decision (eight rounds, not scored)

The bout that confirmed exhibition boxing as a genuine revenue category. Paul, a YouTube star with one professional boxing loss (to KSI) and no wins, had a significant size advantage — six inches taller, roughly 35 pounds heavier — and used clinching to survive eight rounds against Mayweather. The fight aired on Showtime pay-per-view with modified exhibition rules and sold an estimated one million buys. Mayweather’s guaranteed purse was reported at $10 million plus a percentage of PPV revenue. Paul later alleged that Mayweather still owed him $1.5 million from the event, a claim Mayweather has disputed.

3. Don Moore — May 14, 2022 | Helipad at Burj Al Arab, Dubai, UAE

Result: No decision (eight rounds, not scored)

The most visually surreal entry on this list. Mayweather fought his former sparring partner on the rooftop helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, with the city skyline as a backdrop. Moore, 42, was undefeated at 19-0-1 but had not fought professionally since 2016 and had spent most of his career at featherweight. Mayweather controlled the action comfortably, scored a knockdown, and coasted through eight rounds. The event was streamed on FITE TV and featured Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado on the undercard.

4. Mikuru Asakura — September 24, 2022 | Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Result: TKO 2

A return to the RIZIN platform in Japan. Asakura, a 30-year-old MMA fighter and Japanese social media star with a 16-3 record in mixed martial arts, was making his boxing debut. Mayweather took the first round to feel Asakura out, then dropped him in the second with a right hand that ended the fight. The knockout was clean and conclusive — one of the few moments across Mayweather’s exhibition career where he appeared to genuinely engage. The event was distributed on pay-per-view across North America at $29.99.

5. Deji Olatunji — November 13, 2022 | Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE

Result: TKO 6

Deji, the younger brother of YouTube star KSI, had a 1-3 record in influencer boxing when he stepped in with Mayweather. This was a scored exhibition under the Global Titans promotion banner. Mayweather carried Deji through the early rounds, progressively increasing his output until stopping him in the sixth. The event drew a reported 10 million live viewers on the Global Titans streaming platform, though the number was not independently verified.

6. Aaron Chalmers — February 25, 2023 | O2 Arena, London, England

Result: No decision (eight rounds, not scored)

Mayweather’s UK debut, staged two days after his 46th birthday. Chalmers, a 35-year-old reality television personality from the show Geordie Shore who had transitioned to MMA and then boxing (1-0 as a professional), survived all eight rounds through sheer stubbornness. Mayweather danced, talked to Chalmers’ corner between exchanges, and treated the evening as entertainment rather than competition. The O2 did not sell out. Mayweather had originally announced Liam Harrison — a decorated Muay Thai world champion from Leeds with a 90-25-2 kickboxing record — as his opponent for this date. Harrison withdrew weeks before the event after his surgeon warned that fighting on a torn ACL and MCL could cause permanent damage. Chalmers was the replacement.

7. John Gotti III (first fight) — June 11, 2023 | FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Result: No contest (DQ in round 6, post-fight brawl)

The most chaotic night of Mayweather’s exhibition career. Gotti, the grandson of mob boss John Gotti and a professional fighter with a 2-0 record, was repeatedly warned for rough tactics throughout the bout. Referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight in the sixth round due to Gotti’s infractions. What followed was a full-scale brawl: Gotti charged at Mayweather, both camps flooded the ring, and the arena had to be evacuated. The incident generated enormous social media attention and guaranteed a rematch.

8. John Gotti III (rematch) — August 24, 2024 | Arena CDMX, Mexico City

Result: No decision (eight rounds, not scored)

The rematch was staged in Mexico City under calmer circumstances. Tensions between the camps had cooled, and the fight played out as a standard Mayweather exhibition — controlled, unhurried, and without incident. Mayweather weighed in at 160.7 pounds, his heaviest recorded weight for any fight. The card also featured former Mayweather opponent Victor Ortiz in a separate exhibition. It was, as of this writing, Mayweather’s most recent time in the ring.

What’s Ahead in 2026

Mayweather’s 2026 schedule is the busiest — and most consequential — of his post-retirement career. Three fights are either confirmed or in advanced stages of planning, and one of them is not an exhibition.

Mike Tyson (exhibition, date TBD) — First announced in September 2025, the Tyson exhibition was initially reported for April 25 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. That date is off the table. Journalist Dan Rafael confirmed in early March 2026 that the fight is still happening but that a new date — likely late spring — is being finalized by promoters CSI Sports and Fight Sports. The weight disparity remains the central logistical question: Tyson weighed 228 pounds for his 2024 bout with Jake Paul, while Mayweather has never exceeded 161. Exhibition rules, heavier gloves (likely 14 or 16 ounce), and shortened rounds are expected to mitigate the 70-plus pound gap.

Mike Zambidis (exhibition, June 27, Athens, Greece) — Mayweather will face Greek kickboxing icon Mike “Iron” Zambidis at the OAKA Olympic Complex in Athens in an event dubbed “Battle of the Legends.” Zambidis, 45, is an 18-time kickboxing world champion with 158 wins and 87 knockouts across his career, though he has not competed in kickboxing since 2015 and has only one professional boxing bout on his record.

Manny Pacquiao (professional fight, September 19, The Sphere, Las Vegas — Netflix) — The one that changes everything. Mayweather has announced he will return to professional, sanctioned boxing to rematch Pacquiao eleven years after their 2015 meeting. The fight will be streamed globally on Netflix from the Sphere in Las Vegas. Mayweather’s 50-0 record will be on the line for the first time. Pacquiao, 47, returned to competitive boxing in 2025 with a draw against Mario Barrios. Whether Mayweather’s exhibition-circuit activity has kept him sharp enough for a sanctioned twelve-round fight against a former eight-division champion is the central question of boxing’s second half of 2026.

The Exhibition Economy

Across eight exhibition bouts since 2018, Mayweather has fought on four continents, in seven different countries, against opponents ranging from a teenage kickboxing prodigy to a reality television star. The opponents have included two YouTubers, two MMA fighters, two kickboxers, one reality television personality, one former sparring partner, and one member of a famous crime family. None of the bouts have counted toward his professional record. All of them have counted toward his bank account.

The combined reported earnings across these exhibitions are difficult to pin down — Mayweather routinely inflates purse figures publicly — but the broad financial picture is clear. The Logan Paul bout was the biggest earner, with ESPN reporting that both men earned hundreds of millions collectively from that event and the McGregor fight that preceded it. Forbes estimated Mayweather’s total exhibition income through 2024 at north of $100 million, with the Paul fight alone believed to have generated between $35 million and $65 million for Mayweather depending on the source. The Nasukawa bout paid a reported $9 million for 140 seconds. The Dubai and Mexico City events were smaller-scale but still lucrative, with industry sources estimating seven-figure guarantees for each. The Gotti brawl, ironically, may have been the best marketing investment of the lot — the viral footage guaranteed a rematch that sold on spectacle alone.

The question heading into the fall is whether the exhibition years were maintenance or erosion — whether a 49-year-old Mayweather who has spent seven years carrying YouTubers and kickboxers can reactivate the defensive precision that made him unbeatable against the best fighters in the world. September 19 will provide the answer. Everything before it was business. Pacquiao is boxing.