Undefeated South Jersey heavyweights Josh “The Hammer” Popper and Bruce “2.0” Seldon Jr. made weight Friday ahead of Saturday’s Boxing Insider Promotions card at the Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom. Popper, of Egg Harbor Township, weighed 250 pounds. Seldon Jr., of Smithville, weighed 236 pounds. The six round heavyweight main event tops a seven fight card, with the first bell at 7:30 PM ET.

The card marks the 21st show for Boxing Insider Promotions since October 2022, with events staged in New York City and Atlantic City and expansion into additional markets planned. The series has been billed as the last American club boxing series, presenting regional professional cards on a regular schedule at a time when most U.S. promoters have moved away from the club model.

“We did it. Two undefeated heavyweights. The winner moves on to the next level. This is what club boxing is about. Come out to Tropicana and watch the fireworks tomorrow,” said promoter Larry Goldberg, the 2023 and 2024 New York Promoter of the Year.

Popper (7-0, 7 KOs) trains under Jose Luis Guzman at Bredwinners Gym in Manhattan. Seldon Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) trains under Julio Sanchez at the Pleasantville Recreation Center and is the son of former WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon Sr., who won his title in Atlantic City.

Official Weights, Full Card

Main Event, Heavyweights, 6 Rounds

Josh Popper (7-0, 7 KOs), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 250 lbs.

Bruce Seldon Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs), Smithville, NJ, 236 lbs.

Co-Feature, Super Lightweights, 8 Rounds

Daiyaan Butt (20-4), Philadelphia, PA, 142 lbs.

Willmank Canonico Brito (13-10-2, 11 KOs), Rosarito, Mexico, 142 lbs.

Middleweights, 6 Rounds

Damian Tinnerello (5-0, 4 KOs), Berlin, NJ, 160 lbs.

Abdalla Nagy (2-4), Albuquerque, NM, 160 lbs.

Middleweights, 6 Rounds

Kahshad Elliott (7-0, 6 KOs), Plainfield, NJ, 158 lbs.

Scottie Stockman (4-2, 1 KO), Medford, OR, 156 lbs.

Super Lightweights, 4 Rounds

Julio Sanchez III (4-1, 2 KOs), Pleasantville, NJ, 140 lbs.

Shawn Rall (4-6, 3 KOs), Bedford, OH, 139 lbs.

Light Heavyweights, 4 Rounds

Jahanzeb Rizwan (1-0, 1 KO), Bronx, NY, 171 lbs.

Daniel Keepers (pro debut), North Las Vegas, NV, 171 lbs.

Middleweights, 4 Rounds

David Malul (4-0, 2 KOs), Queens, NY, 154 lbs.

Julius Thomas (1-3-1, 1 KO), Youngstown, OH, 155 lbs.

How to Watch

The full card streams live and free on the BoxingInsider YouTube channel beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Tickets for Saturday’s card at the Tropicana Showroom are on sale through Ticketmaster.