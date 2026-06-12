By: Sean Crose

WBA bantamweight titlist Antonio Vargas has had some interesting things to say lately. “I remember the words of Eddie Hearn,” he recently revealed to Fight News, “at the launch press conference when he said; ‘you beat Bam, and you’re the man’. That fused me to keep training hard and to give my best for this fight and to show the world who I am.”

Although he’s expected to lose this weekend when he battles Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in Arizona the devoutly Christian Vargas will be entering the ring with confidence. “I wouldn’t say stop him but beat him,” he says of besting Rodriguez. “Styles make fights. Bam’s style will force me to use more of my boxing skills, use my pedigree and some of the things that I have inside of me that the world hasn’t seen yet.”

Long story short – Vargas understands the opportunity he’s being presented with this weekend.“Beating a guy like this,” he said, “it’ll put me on on a world stage that that I’ve been wanting to fulfill. I want to make that dream into reality.”

Again, Vargas certainly isn’t wanting for confidence. “I know after I beat this kid, it’s going to come true,’ he said. “I want this more than anything. And still.” Beating the likes of Rodriguez will be no easy task however. People are already talking of Rodriguez moving on to fight the likes of Naoya Inoue. The truth is Vargas is probably hoping Rodriguez will be focusing on Inoue when they themselves fight.

For his own part Vargas has a special motivating factor for this bouts. “It’s definitely something special,” he told Ring Magazine. “I dedicate it to my mother. I’m going to dedicate it to Christ, but one thing I pray, I’m like, ‘Lord, help me to honor my mother and honor Christ in all of my fights.’ This fight will be a little more special.” Indeed, Vargas’ mother died tragically from cancer.

“She helped me to be who I am today,” Vargas claimed. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her. I do my best to train hard to honor her and keep her legacy living through me.” Those with good memories will recall that it’s not uncommon for fighters to be motivated by the loss of a parent. Buster Douglas comes in mind in particular. Can Vargas actually shake the fight world up like Douglas did back in 1990?

It’s certainly possible. Unlikely perhaps but possible. Never underestimate a fighter with deep motivations. The truth is that Vargas is a rather skilled individual. He may not be a knockout artist, but he certainly knows how to carry himself to victory. Perhaps that’s why there is no shame in him saying that he might not be able to knock Rodriguez out, but will happily take what win he can. Unlike Rodriguez perhaps, Vargas isn’t fighting to appease someone else’s expectations for him. He’s fighting on Saturday night to defy expectations instead.

For his own part, Rodriguez certainly doesn’t see Saturday’s fight as being a walk through the figurative park. He knows he’s going up against the world champion and he knows he’s going up against one who is going to face him with a great deal of determination.

“He’s a tough fighter,” Rodriguez recently said (via Ring Magazine). “He has good speed, so I’m expecting a very tough fight. A lot of people are writing him off just because he doesn’t have a big name, but come June 13, I’m expecting a great fight.” As are fans hungry for a big match to start the summer off with.

* Images: DAZN