iVB Boxing has postponed its July 11 world championship card at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza, citing logistical concerns, as reports tied the decision to funding problems and the withdrawal of the event’s production company. The card, headlined by WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga’s title defense against Andy Dominguez, is set to move to a new date and venue.

The Announcement

In a statement posted to its website, iVB attributed the change to “growing logistical concerns” and said the previously announced lineup remains intact. The promotion said the Olascuaga-Dominguez card “will still be taking place,” with a new date and venue to be confirmed, and that “full refunds will be made to all that purchased tickets.”

Official statement regarding our scheduled event from July 11th. — iVB Boxing (@ivbboxing) June 8, 2026

Reported Reasons

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the production company behind the event had pulled out, and that Mayor Daniel Lurie, an early backer, was calling for ticket buyers to be reimbursed. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that the card would not proceed on July 11 and that it had been “beset by financial issues,” citing two sources with knowledge of the situation. According to the reporting, a contractor handling the city permit application had also withdrawn.

The accounts go beyond iVB’s public explanation, which referred only to logistical concerns. The promotion did not address the financial reporting in its statement.

Scoop: The production company behind what was advertised as a history-making boxing event outside SF City Hall has pulled out of the plans. Mayor Lurie, an early supporter, is now calling for fans to be reimbursed. — Michael Barba (@mdbarba) June 8, 2026

The planned iVB boxing event in San Francisco will not move forward on July 11th, two sources w/knowledge told @SInow. The @sfchronicle reported that the production company involved has pulled out of the event, which has been beset by financial issues, sources say. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 8, 2026

The Card

Olascuaga (12-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles won the WBO flyweight title in July 2024 and was scheduled to make his sixth defense against Dominguez (13-1, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas. When the lineup was unveiled in May, ESPN reported the matchup as the headliner of the promotion’s first San Francisco event. The co-feature paired WBO global middleweight titleholder Vito Mielnicki Jr. (23-1, 13 KOs) with Argentina’s Gerardo Luis Vergara (21-1, 14 KOs). The undercard included Charly Suarez (18-0) against Manuel Avila (25-2-1), undefeated heavyweight prospects Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0) and Uila Mau’u (10-0), and featherweight Oscar Bonifacino, across a 10-fighter roster.

A Record Attempt

Founded by Ed Pereira, iVB co-promoted the card with Sampson Lewkowicz and Paco Presents Boxing. The company had positioned the outdoor event as an attempt to set the record for the largest crowd at a professional boxing match, referencing the mark of 135,132 set at the 1941 bout between Tony Zale and Billy Pryor in Milwaukee. Plans called for a free admission zone with advance reservations, paid general admission and VIP tiers, and a worldwide stream on YouTube at no cost to viewers. Lurie had publicly supported the event when it was announced, and the California State Athletic Commission was overseeing regulatory clearance.