Jai Opetaia has filed a federal lawsuit against the International Boxing Federation, accusing the sanctioning body of unlawfully stripping him of its cruiserweight championship after he signed with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing. The 123-paragraph complaint was filed July 14 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada and was first reported by Uncrowned.

Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) is seeking reinstatement as IBF cruiserweight champion, damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, and an injunction barring the IBF from crowning a new cruiserweight champion while the case is pending. The complaint opens by acknowledging that allegations of corruption and industry-wide collusion in boxing can sound like fiction, before asserting that for Opetaia “they are very real.”

The dispute traces back to the Australian’s promotional debut under the Zuffa banner. Opetaia signed with the company in January and was matched against Brandon Glanton on March 8 in Las Vegas, a bout billed for the inaugural Zuffa World Cruiserweight Championship with no reference to his IBF title. The IBF initially denied sanction under its Rule 5.E.2, which limits unification bouts to champions of the WBA, WBC and WBO. According to the sanctioning body’s own published account of the dispute, it reversed course and granted sanction on March 5 after receiving a letter from attorney Joshua Dubin on Opetaia’s behalf pledging that Zuffa Boxing would not promote the bout as a unification and that any belt awarded would be “characterized as a trophy or token of recognition.”

The approval lasted one day. The IBF withdrew its sanction on March 6, hours after the pre-fight press conference made clear the bout would still carry the Zuffa World Cruiserweight Championship billing. Opetaia proceeded with the fight, defeated Glanton by unanimous decision at Zuffa Boxing 04, and on March 19 the IBF board voted to vacate his title under Rule 5.H, which strips any champion who participates in an unsanctioned contest regardless of the result.

The lawsuit contends the sanctioning body never intended to honor its approval. It accuses the IBF of “planning a scheme to inflict the maximum amount of reputational and financial harm” on Opetaia as retaliation for joining Zuffa Boxing and as a warning to other fighters considering the same move.

The alleged conspiracy extends beyond the IBF. The complaint names boxing’s three other major sanctioning bodies, the WBA, WBC and WBO, along with their presidents Gilberto Mendoza, Mauricio Sulaiman and Gustavo Olivieri, and Opetaia’s former promoter Eddie Hearn. It claims evidence of the coordination exists in group text messages and WhatsApp conversations. The filing points to public comments Hearn made before the Glanton bout, in which he said the sanctioning bodies would “make a stance sooner than you think” and predicted Opetaia would be stripped, as foreshadowing the IBF’s decision. The suit lands amid escalating friction between the traditional sanctioning bodies and Zuffa Boxing, which has said it intends to operate without them; the WBO and IBF formed an alliance in May in response to the promotion’s expansion.

Opetaia also alleges the IBF violated the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act by accepting his $73,000 sanctioning fee before making required disclosures to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The IBF’s statement says the fee was paid on March 6 and returned the following day. The complaint asserts causes of action including fraud, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant, intentional interference with contractual relations, and conspiracy.

On damages, the filing argues the stripping cost Opetaia lucrative opportunities. It cites unified cruiserweight champion David Benavidez’s public comments that he lost interest in fighting Opetaia once the Australian no longer held a world title, and alleges the WBC moved to block a proposed fight between Opetaia and its champion Noel Mikaelian by directing Mikaelian to face Benavidez instead, a directive the complaint describes as a “near-unprecedented order.”