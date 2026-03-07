In a dramatic reversal that unfolded over the course of a single day, the International Boxing Federation has officially withdrawn its sanction of Jai Opetaia’s cruiserweight title defense against Brandon Glanton.

The withdrawal came hours after Zuffa Boxing posted on social media that the fight would include the IBF cruiserweight championship — and after Opetaia himself confirmed at Friday’s press conference that the IBF belt was being defended. That announcement and that withdrawal appear to have occurred within the same news cycle, capping a week of escalating confusion around the title’s status.

The bout, which headlines Zuffa Boxing 04 on Sunday at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, will now carry only the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight championship and The Ring Magazine title. Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) still holds the IBF belt as of this writing, but the sanctioning body’s own rules may force an immediate vacancy. Under IBF Rule 5.H., a champion who competes in an unsanctioned contest at his prescribed weight limit forfeits the title regardless of the result.

A Week of Mixed Signals

The timeline tells the story. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez reported that the IBF had given Opetaia an ultimatum: defend the IBF title or fight for the Zuffa belt, but not both. The IBF refused to allow its championship to appear alongside the newly created promotional title. An IBF spokesperson said the organization was still deliberating and would not issue a public statement. Opetaia responded by dismissing the reports entirely. At the press conference, he was unequivocal. At a separate point during the week, he told The Sun that the reports were fabricated. Then on Friday, Zuffa posted the IBF title as part of the fight’s billing. Hours later, the IBF pulled sanction.

Whether Zuffa’s announcement forced the IBF’s hand — or whether the timing was coincidental — is unclear. What is clear is that the sanctioning body made its decision after Zuffa publicly claimed the title was on the line.

What Happens to the Belt?

The IBF’s withdrawal creates an immediate question: will Opetaia be stripped? The rule is unambiguous. If a champion fights at his weight class in an unsanctioned bout, the title is declared vacant — win or lose. Opetaia has been through this before. In late 2023, the IBF stripped him for choosing to fight Ellis Zorro on a Riyadh Season card instead of meeting mandatory challenger Mairis Briedis. He reclaimed the belt six months later with a unanimous decision over Briedis in May 2024 and has since made four successful defenses.

If the IBF strips Opetaia again, the sanctioning body would be expected to order a fight between its highest-ranked available contenders to fill the vacancy. That reshuffles the cruiserweight division at a critical moment. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez defends the WBA and WBO titles against David Benavidez on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena. Opetaia had targeted the winner for a shot at undisputed status. Without the IBF belt, that fight — if it happens — would be a unification rather than an undisputed coronation.

The Bigger Picture

The withdrawal is the clearest signal yet that the IBF — and potentially the other major sanctioning bodies — will not passively coexist with Zuffa’s parallel title structure. As BoxingInsider detailed last week, the standoff was always going to come down to whether the IBF would enforce its own rules or look the other way. The answer arrived on Friday, and it was enforcement.

The contradiction at the center of Zuffa Boxing’s model remains unresolved. Dana White has stated openly that he wants to eliminate the sanctioning bodies. His most important fighter needs those bodies to achieve his stated career goal. Opetaia has said repeatedly that becoming undisputed cruiserweight champion is the reason he fights. That requires holding all four major titles simultaneously — IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO — and it just became significantly harder.

Sunday’s Zuffa Boxing 04 main card begins at 9:00 PM ET on Paramount+, with Opetaia a heavy favorite to become the promotion’s first champion. He will almost certainly win. Whether he wakes up Monday still holding the IBF belt is a different fight entirely — and one that neither he nor Zuffa Boxing appears to have won.