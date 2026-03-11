Stephen A. Smith wants the world to know he is volunteering. No compensation. No hidden agenda. Just a man, his microphone, and an overwhelming desire to rescue professional boxing from the promoters who have contaminated it.

“I got no crux in this game,” Smith declared on ESPN’s First Take this week, during what can only be described as the most passionate unpaid advertisement in the history of live television. “I ain’t getting a dime.”

That is technically true. Stephen A. Smith is not, as far as anyone knows, receiving a direct check from Zuffa Boxing. What he is receiving — in the range of $20 million per year, according to multiple reports — is his salary from ESPN, a contract negotiated in part by Mark Shapiro.

That would be the same Mark Shapiro who is the President and Chief Operating Officer of TKO Group Holdings. The same TKO Group Holdings that owns and operates Zuffa Boxing. The same Mark Shapiro whom Smith described on-air, in the very same breath as his no-crux declaration, as being “like a brother to me.”

None of this was hidden. It was all stated aloud on national television, in sequence, by the man himself. Smith disclosed his relationships with Dana White (“a friend”), Nick Khan (“a friend and a former agent of mine”), and Shapiro (“like a brother”) — then immediately insisted he had no stake in the outcome. It was a disclosure and a denial in the same monologue, separated by roughly forty-five seconds and an energy level that would concern most cardiologists.

The Org Chart No One Mentioned

For those keeping score at home, here is the corporate family tree that First Take did not display on the chyron.

Smith is represented by WME, one of the most powerful talent agencies in the entertainment industry. WME is a subsidiary of Endeavor. Endeavor holds a 59 percent controlling stake in TKO Group Holdings. TKO is the publicly traded conglomerate that operates the UFC, WWE, and as of 2025 Zuffa Boxing. Zuffa Boxing is the promotion Smith spent several uninterrupted minutes endorsing as the last, best hope for the sport.

Put another way: the talent agency that represents Stephen A. Smith is owned by the same parent company that owns the boxing promotion Stephen A. Smith just endorsed on ESPN. The man who helped negotiate Smith’s contract runs the company that runs Zuffa Boxing. And one of the men Smith praised as “phenomenal” — Nick Khan — is a former agent of his who now sits on TKO’s board.

Smith disclosed the friendships. He did not disclose the org chart. And in television, the org chart is the part that matters.

The Substance Behind the Sermon

Here is the uncomfortable part for anyone hoping to dismiss the whole segment as corporate theater: some of what Smith said is correct.

Boxing does have a promoter problem. The sport’s fragmented structure — four major sanctioning bodies, dozens of competing promoters, no centralized authority — has produced decades of delayed fights, avoided matchups, and frustrated fans. Shakur Stevenson has struggled to land legacy-defining opponents. Terence Crawford spent years fighting on platforms most casual fans didn’t watch. David Benavidez was largely avoided at super middleweight before moving to light heavyweight, where he now holds WBC and WBA titles. These are real examples of real dysfunction.

The argument that boxing needs structural reform is not controversial. It is a consensus position shared by fighters, media, and fans. Dana White has built Zuffa Boxing on precisely this premise, and White himself has been hammering the point with increasing volume after every Zuffa event.

The problem is not the argument. The problem is that Smith delivered it with the fervor of an independent analyst while embedded in the very ecosystem he was promoting — one where his agency, his contract negotiator, his former agent, and the boxing promotion he endorsed all trace back to the same corporate parent.

Where the Facts Got Loud and the Details Got Quiet

As is often the case with Smith’s more impassioned segments, the accuracy degraded as the volume increased.

Smith described Benavidez as needing to “move up to cruiserweight and ultimately heavyweight because every damn body running from him.” The first part is partially true — Benavidez has announced a cruiserweight challenge against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena, aiming for a world title in a third weight class. But Benavidez has been explicit that the cruiserweight move is a one-fight raid before returning to 175 pounds to pursue Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev. Nobody is chasing him upward. As for heavyweight — there is no credible indication that a man who began his career at 168 pounds has any plans to campaign above 200.

Smith also attributed 60 percent of Zuffa Boxing’s financing to Turki Alalshikh without citing a source. The actual structure is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Sela, the Saudi entertainment entity backed by Alalshikh’s General Entertainment Authority. The precise financial split has not been publicly disclosed in TKO’s SEC filings. Throwing out “60 percent” on national television without attribution is the kind of detail that sounds authoritative until someone checks.

Then there was the parking lot metaphor. Smith described White as the kind of person who would see two people fighting in a parking lot and jump between them to say, “Hold on, hold on. Let’s go and put this in a ring to make some money off of this.” It was meant as a compliment.

The Jake Paul Defense

Smith praised Jake Paul for promoting himself “rather than lean on promoters,” holding him up alongside Floyd Mayweather as proof that the current system is broken. Fair enough — Paul has expanded boxing’s audience and demonstrated that a fighter with a media platform can generate revenue without a traditional promoter. But Smith cited this as evidence against promoters, then immediately endorsed a new set of promoters as the solution. The logical thread connecting “promoters are the problem” to “these specific promoters are the answer” was held together entirely by personal relationships and enthusiasm.

The “Whatever It Takes” Standard

Near the end of his remarks, Smith said he would “do whatever it takes to help them to save boxing.” A striking commitment from someone who had just finished explaining he had no financial stake in the outcome. It is also exactly the kind of statement a talent agency might appreciate from its highest-profile client, delivered on the highest-rated sports debate show in the country, at no cost to the promotion being endorsed.

Smith is not wrong that boxing is, as he put it, “in dire straits.” The sport’s inability to consistently deliver the fights fans want to see is not a manufactured grievance. The IBF’s withdrawal of sanction from Jai Opetaia’s defense against Brandon Glanton last week was a vivid, real-time illustration of the dysfunction he described.

But there is a meaningful difference between diagnosing a problem and endorsing a specific corporate solution while your paycheck flows through the same corporate family. Smith did not explore whether Zuffa Boxing’s model — four events deep, eight recognized weight divisions, and a fighter pay structure that has yet to be scrutinized at scale — actually solves what ails the sport. He did not ask whether replacing one set of powerful gatekeepers with a different, larger, better-funded set of powerful gatekeepers constitutes reform or consolidation.

He just vouched. Loudly, passionately, and for free.

The terms and conditions, as they say, were in the fine print — buried somewhere between “like a brother” and “I ain’t getting a dime,” in the space where a conflict-of-interest disclosure would normally go.