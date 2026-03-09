After Zuffa Boxing 04 Dana White was asked about the IBF and various boxing promoters:

On IBF’s decision not to sanction the Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton bout:

Dana White: Yeah, I mean, there’s no doubt that he is the best in the world. And he paid his sanctioning fees. You know, they flew the guy out here. Then, um, saying they were disrespected at the press conference. The belt was in front of him the entire time and he held them in hand when we did the face-off. The Zuffa belt was in the middle ’cause nobody had… He had the other two belts and they were fighting for that one.

Reporter: So… I know you said these sanctioning bodies are kind of doing your job for you. Do you think people are starting to see, you know, maybe their ridiculousness of some of the sanctioning fees in their decision to just pull the fight?

Dana White: That’s exactly what you guys think too. I mean, it’s pretty… pretty, pretty clear what they’re doing or what’s going on. I see lawsuits coming. That’s what I see.

On the sport:

“Listen, this sport is broken for a reason. Everybody is a bunch of rinky-dink, I mean it’s the most fucking rinky-dink thing that I have ever seen in my life. I don’t know why I expected much from any of these people, but boy, let me tell you what: shit’s about to get good.”

Dana White: I’m going to sign everybody that we think has potential to be a world champion or potentially best of all time.

Reporter: Shakur Stevenson and Oleksandr Usyk—are they on your list? Do you consider him one of the best of all time?

Dana White: I am going to fucking sign everyone! Everyone! And we’re gonna end up doing more fights this year. I mean, we—this year, this has been such a joke coming into the business, and these people are so unsophisticated and so bad at what they do. We might actually be doing 44 fights, just like UFC.

On Fighter pay:

Dana White: “If you look at what we did with the UFC and how this was built… There’s no secret to the game plan here. It’s exactly what we’re going to do. When was the last time there was a middle class in boxing, right? You have the haves and you have the have-nots. That’s it.”

On The legacy Boxing Promoters:

“You’re asking me about Bob Arum. Bob Arum’s been in the business for fucking 50 years, he put one fight on this year. He doesn’t have a TV deal as far as I know. Does Top Rank have a TV deal yet, anybody? They don’t even have a TV deal—what am I gonna work with him on? There’s no TV deal. Guy has been around for 50 years or more, no TV deal.

De La Hoya? Don’t even get me fucking started on that guy, right? PBC hasn’t put a fight on. I haven’t seen or heard anything from Al Haymon—I heard he’s sick, don’t know what’s going on with Al.

And then, you know, Eddie Hearn is a manager now. My rival Eddie Hearn? Holy shit. Who else? I mean, what? Who? Who? I’m four fights in. These guys are fucking terrible. Have a good night.”

Dana Was asked about boxing Eddie Hearn at the last UFC press conference.

Interviewer: You said you’d want to box Eddie Hearn. Was that serious or was that a joke?

Dana White: No, it’s serious and a joke. I’m fucking 56 years old. That shouldn’t be a fucking boxing anything. The last time I even tried to get ready to box, it wasn’t for Tito—I was 38, and that was a fucking nightmare. Okay? And Eddie Hearn is a pussy. He don’t wanna fucking box anybody. Come on, fucking Eddie Hearn.

Interviewer: Boxing? He said he would, and he said he’d spark you out.

Dana White: Listen, if that—then fucking fly out here. We’ll go over to the Apex and we can box. Last night, Callum Walsh was telling me, “You should do it. I’ll fight in the undercard.” He said, “You’re fighting the other card.” If me and that—if two fucking bums like us were gonna do that, we’d be the first prelim of the night. It would be disrespectful to every guy who’s a real fighter on that card to be under us. And that would be fucking embarrassing.

Eddie Hearn responded a couple days earlier to IFL TV about boxing Dana:

– In response to White’s openness to boxing him, Hearn said: “I’ve always said yes (to fighting promoters), because I know I’d win those fights. But I watch Dana sparring. By the way, of course I’d do it. Because how could you say no? Then, you’d be a pussy, wouldn’t you?”

“If I got chinned, I’ll get chinned. But I’d probably spark him out, to be fair.”