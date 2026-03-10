In what is something of a surprise, Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger is reporting that Gervonta Davis may fight Isaac Cruz in a rematch of their 2021 throwdown. For those who don’t know, Davis is currently being charged with abusing his ex-girlfriend. Considering the seriousness of the accusation against him, it was understandable to believe Davis would be out of the ring for a good long time. This recent news, however, indicates that may not be the case. Sure enough, the rematch may go down this summer.

Although he won their 2021 battle via decision, Cruz put up quite a fight, against Davis, perhaps proving to be the Baltimore native’s toughest opponent at the time. Davis’ last battle was against Lamont Roach. That fight, which went down a year ago this month, was far closer than was expected. Some believed Davis’ decision victory was a gift from the judges. Roach wanted a rematch, it didn’t happen. Instead, Davis was supposed to face Jake Paul in a novelty bout late last year. Davis’ legal troubles put an end to the scheduled fight, with Anthony Joshua replacing Davis, then beating the tar out of Paul. While Davis would clearly be the betting favorite should a Cruz rematch be signed, fans and analysts would undoubtedly wonder if Davis is the fighter he was.

For starters, there was the battle with Roach, then there was the fact that Roach wouldn’t or couldn’t face Roach in a warranted rematch. Throw in the legal issues and reported disinterest in the leadup to the subsequently squashed Paul fight and it’s no wonder people have questions. Things have gotten to the point that, even before his January arrest, people were questioning Davis’ interest in the sport. Reports of talks for a second fight with Cruz, however, at least somewhat refute the argument that Davis is disinterested in professional fighting.

This is good new for Cruz, of course, as he now gets a second shot at the still undefeated Davis. The exciting fighter most recently fought Lamont Roach to a draw in a December throwdown. Whether or not a fight with Davis will actually come to fruition remains to be seen. It would be interesting to watch, no doubt, even if not exactly a super fight. Should the fight become a reality, it will provide Davis with an opportunity to reestablish himself as one of the biggest active names in the sport.