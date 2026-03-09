Jai Opetaia delivered a masterclass in distance control and precision striking on Sunday night, shutting out Brandon Glanton over 12 rounds to become the inaugural Zuffa Boxing World Cruiserweight Champion at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The scores were 119-106 across all three cards.

The eight-fight card, which streamed on Paramount+ with prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET, marked the most significant event in the young promotion’s history — its first championship fight, contested under Zuffa’s own belt with the Ring Magazine cruiserweight title also at stake.

Main Event: Opetaia Pitches a Shutout

Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) was in command from the opening bell, fighting largely on the back foot and using lateral movement to neutralize Glanton’s forward pressure. The Australian southpaw landed 250 punches to Glanton’s 118 over the course of 12 rounds, picking the Atlanta native apart with left hands, right hooks, and sharp body work while rarely allowing Glanton to close the distance.

The first two rounds set the template. Opetaia controlled distance with fleet footwork, landing clean combinations while Glanton struggled to time his entries. By Round 4, Opetaia had warmed to his task, connecting with consecutive right hooks that showed his growing confidence. He then willingly met Glanton in the center of the ring in Round 5, outstriking him at close quarters — Glanton’s supposed comfort zone.

Referee Allen Huggins was active throughout. Glanton was docked a point for holding in Round 6 as Opetaia’s pressure mounted, and lost another point for a low blow in Round 8 — a deduction that briefly sparked Glanton into his most aggressive stretch of the fight. In Round 11, Opetaia was penalized after Glanton threw him to the canvas, turning the late rounds into a scrappy, stop-start affair. None of it mattered on the scorecards.

The final round produced the fight’s most dramatic moment when Opetaia connected with a straight left that froze Glanton in place. Remarkably, Glanton’s chin held — he has never been stopped in 25 professional fights — and he survived to hear the final bell. It was a gutsy showing from the 34-year-old, but the gulf in class was undeniable.

Opetaia, who was stripped of his IBF cruiserweight belt earlier in the week after the sanctioning body withdrew its sanction of the bout, called out top cruiserweights including Badou Jack in his post-fight interview. He moves to 30-0 and now holds the Ring Magazine and Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight titles. Glanton drops to 21-4.

Co-Feature: Salas Stops Saracho in Eight

Ricardo Salas (23-2-2, 13 KOs) overcame an early scare to stop Jesus Saracho (16-3-2, 9 KOs) in the eighth round of their welterweight co-feature. Saracho stunned Salas in the second round and appeared to have the momentum, but Salas turned the fight in the fourth with a clean straight shot that shifted the balance. He piled on body and head combinations through Rounds 5 through 7 before referee stoppage came at 2:05 of the eighth.

Main Card Opener: Rubio Jr. Survives Knockdowns, Edges Palma

In a featherweight clash between two unbeaten prospects, Pablo Rubio Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) survived two knockdowns in the third round — a left hook and a right hand from Adan Palma (14-1, 8 KOs) — to rally and take a unanimous decision by scores of 77-73, 77-73, and 76-74. Rubio’s ability to regroup and win the final three rounds despite having been badly hurt showed genuine resilience in the 22-year-old from Los Angeles.

Prelim Results

Vlad Panin TKO9 Shinard Bunch (welterweight, 10 rounds) — Panin (24-2, 15 KOs) controlled the action with steady pressure, landing a heavy right in Round 5 that dislodged Bunch’s mouthpiece. The referee stepped in at 2:29 of the ninth to prevent further punishment. Bunch falls to 15-4.

Joshua Juarez UD Jardae Anderson (heavyweight, 8 rounds) — Juarez (15-0, 9 KOs) used a disciplined jab to keep Anderson (11-3, 7 KOs) at range, pulling away in the final three rounds with effective body work and a sharp right hand in the eighth. Scores: 79-73, 78-74, 77-75.

Jaycob Ramos MD Ethan Perez (featherweight, 6 rounds) — A majority draw (57-55, 56-56, 56-56) in an entertaining back-and-forth between two unbeaten featherweights. Perez dropped Ramos with a straight left in Round 2; Ramos returned the favor with a right hand in Round 3. Both landed 83 punches in a fight that lived up to its billing.

Brady Ochoa MD Adrian Serrano (lightweight, 6 rounds) — Another majority draw (58-56, 57-57, 57-57) in a tightly contested six-rounder. An accidental head clash opened a cut on Ochoa in the first round. Both fighters had their moments — Ochoa with heavy hooks in the third, Serrano with sustained body-head combinations in the fifth — and were separated by a single punch at the final bell, 105 to 104.

Emiliano Alvarado UD Erick Rosado (featherweight, 6 rounds) — The 18-year-old Alvarado (11-0, 7 KOs) out of Palm Springs dropped Rosado (16-5, 11 KOs) with a left hook to the body in Round 2 and dominated the middle rounds to earn a wide decision (59-54 across all three cards). Alvarado hunted for the finish in the sixth but Rosado, showing veteran toughness, survived to the bell.

What It Means

Zuffa Boxing now has its first champion, and in Opetaia, it has a legitimate top-five cruiserweight wearing its belt. The IBF’s decision to strip Opetaia rather than sanction the bout established a clear boundary between the traditional sanctioning bodies and the rapidly expanding Zuffa operation, a divide that will only grow as the promotion moves toward its April 11 card in London featuring Tyson Fury and Conor Benn.

Beyond the headline, the card reinforced something Zuffa has been building quietly across four events: a deep roster of young, active fighters getting meaningful rounds. Two majority draws, a dramatic comeback decision, and a late stoppage gave the undercard real substance — the kind of competitive matchmaking that keeps a fight card alive from top to bottom.