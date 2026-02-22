Ryan Garcia Wins WBC Welterweight Title – Garcia vs Barrios Full Fight Results

Ryan Garcia Dominates Mario Barrios to Win WBC Welterweight Title by Unanimous Decision

Ryan Garcia finally has his world title.

“KingRy” Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) dethroned WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-3-2, 18 KOs) Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, winning a lopsided unanimous decision with scores of 119-108, 120-107, and 118-109 to capture the WBC welterweight championship. The event streamed live on DAZN PPV.

It was the most complete performance of Garcia’s career — and one he’s been chasing through controversy, suspension, and defeat. On his third attempt at a major world title, the 27-year-old from Victorville, California, left no doubt.

Garcia set the tone immediately, landing two clean right hands within the first 30 seconds of Round 1 that sent Barrios to the canvas. From there, he dictated the pace with a sharp jab, straight rights, and punishing body work that had Barrios overwhelmed from the opening bell. By the midway point, it was a question of whether Barrios’ corner should consider stopping the fight.

Through the first five rounds, Garcia landed at will. Combinations to the head and body kept Barrios on the back foot and visibly bewildered by Garcia’s hand speed. A body shot in Round 6 appeared to buckle Barrios, though it was not officially ruled a knockdown. Garcia continued piling up rounds through Rounds 5-7 with flush right hands and sustained flurries.

The only wrinkle came in the championship rounds when Garcia’s father and trainer Henry Garcia revealed during a Round 9 interview that Ryan had injured his right hand, explaining a noticeable dip in output as he relied more heavily on his left hand down the stretch. Barrios found his best moments late, particularly in Round 8 and the final frames, but it was far too little, far too late — the scorecards told the story of a thorough beating.

For Garcia, this is vindication. He previously appeared to defeat Devin Haney in April 2024, only for the result to be overturned to a no-contest after testing positive for ostarine. He then lost a flat decision to Rolando Romero last May in his bid for the WBA welterweight title. Now, with his father back in his corner and a renewed focus, Garcia has delivered on the promise that made him one of boxing’s biggest stars.

Barrios, the two-division champion from San Antonio, had entered on shaky ground — winless since May 2024, with consecutive draws against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao. Saturday’s result was his most decisive loss since being stopped by Gervonta Davis in 2021.

Undercard Results

Gary Antuanne Russell (c) def. Andy Hiraoka — Unanimous Decision (117-110, 116-111, 116-111) | WBA Super Lightweight Title

Russell (19-1, 17 KOs) retained his WBA super lightweight title with a workmanlike effort over the previously unbeaten Hiraoka (24-1, 19 KOs). Russell controlled the action with sharp combinations and body work, though Hiraoka made it competitive in spots through the middle rounds. Hiraoka was deducted a point in the 10th round for low blows, padding the margin on the scorecards. It was Hiraoka’s first professional defeat.

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright — Unanimous Draw (95-95, 95-95, 95-95) | Super Lightweight

Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs) and Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs) fought to a dead-even draw in an entertaining 10-round battle. Martin controlled the middle rounds with calculated left hands from his southpaw stance, but Albright stormed back late, rocking Martin in the 10th round and landing 19 power punches in the final frame. The momentum swings balanced out across all three cards.

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Sena Agbeko — TKO (Round 7, 2:58) | Super Middleweight

Melikuziev (17-1, 11 KOs) broke down Agbeko (29-5, 23 KOs) systematically, out-landing him 117-29 in power punches with a sustained body attack. He stunned Agbeko in the third before dropping him with a left hand in the seventh to force the stoppage.

Amari Jones def. Luis Arias — TKO (Round 4, 3:00) | Middleweight

Jones delivered a dominant performance, dropping the veteran Arias early and continuing to break him down with combinations and body shots. Arias’ corner stopped the fight after the fourth round.

Mohammed Alakel def. David Calabro — KO (Round 2, 2:27) | Super Featherweight

Alakel (8-0, 2 KOs) stayed unbeaten with a second-round stoppage, finishing Calabro with two left hooks to the body after controlling the range from the opening bell.

Joshua Edwards def. Brandon Colantonio — Unanimous Decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54) | Heavyweight

Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) swept every round on all three scorecards in the card opener, controlling the fight behind his jab and steady pressure.

Note: The scheduled IBF super lightweight title bout between Richardson Hitchins (c) and Oscar Duarte was canceled after Hitchins withdrew due to illness on fight day.