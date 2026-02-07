Brandon Figueroa KO12 Nick Ball

In a thrilling, action-packed war for the WBA featherweight title at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Brandon Figueroa (now 27-1-1, 20 KOs) dethroned hometown favorite Nick Ball (now 23-1-1, 13 KOs) with a dramatic 12th-round knockout.

The fight was a high-volume slugfest from the opening bell—Ball relentlessly bullied inside with hooks and uppercuts, while the taller Figueroa targeted the body and fired combinations. Rounds were competitive and frantic, with Ball’s pressure giving him early edges, but Figueroa pulled ahead in the championship rounds through volume and cleaner shots. Going into the 12th, the fight was close (unofficial cards had Figueroa up slightly).

Just 32 seconds into the final round, Figueroa landed a pinpoint left hook that dropped Ball face-first to the canvas. Ball beat the count on unsteady legs, but Figueroa swarmed with a flurry—capped by a right uppercut—that sent Ball tumbling through the ropes. Referee Steve Gray immediately waved it off at 0:32 of round 12.

This marked Figueroa’s second world title and Ball’s first professional loss in his fourth defense.

Undercard Fights

The card featured a deep Queensberry Promotions lineup with several stoppages on the chief support bouts. Here are the key results :

Andrew Cain def. Alejandro Jair Gonzalez by TKO, Round 9

In a wild WBC bantamweight eliminator, Cain (now 15-1, 13 KOs) survived two body shot knockdowns in round 8 (saved by the bell) before rallying. He dropped Gonzalez (now 19-7-3, 11 KOs) twice in the 9th with a left hook and straight right, forcing the referee stoppage. Jack Turner def. Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina by TKO, Round 4

Turner dominated, dropping Urbina late in round 1 and breaking him down with pressure. Urbina couldn’t rise from his stool for round 5, giving Turner the stoppage win.

Other notable bouts included Brad Strand, Hassan Ishaq, and several preliminary fights (e.g., Lucas Szeto-Biswana with a quick TKO win), but full detailed results for the entire 12-fight card are still updating post-event on sites like Tapology and BoxRec. The undercard delivered plenty of action leading into the explosive main event.