Fight Week activities for “The Comeback” officially began Tuesday in Jeddah, the Bride of the Red Sea, as preparations entered their final stage ahead of the global boxing night set to take place Saturday, July 25 at Jeddah Superdome.

The event will be headlined by the highly anticipated heavyweight clash between former British world champion Anthony Joshua and Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga, who came face to face aboard a yacht at the Jeddah Yacht Club. The event is one of the highlights of Jeddah Calendar, held in collaboration with Riyadh Season and in partnership with Matchroom, Sela, Goldstar, and Queensberry.

The official Fight Week program begins Wednesday, with the international boxing community and global media turning their attention to Jeddah for the final days leading up to the main event, alongside an extensive lineup of international bouts and Saudi and Arab participation. The event reflects the Kingdom’s continued presence on the global map for hosting major international sporting and entertainment events.

Wednesday will feature the Grand Arrivals Launch Party at the Jeddah Yacht Club and The Jeddah EDITION, beginning at 8:00 p.m., with the participation of the fighters, invited guests, and media representatives. The event will include a red carpet and a dedicated area for photography and media interviews, providing fans and the media with the first collective appearance of the fighters on the card before they step into the ring.

The official press conference featuring all fighters will take place on Thursday at Jeddah Promenade at 9:00 p.m. Participants will meet with the media to discuss their preparations and ambitions ahead of their bouts, alongside verbal exchanges and face-to-face encounters expected to further raise anticipation ahead of Saturday night. The press conference will be broadcast on DAZN, allowing audiences worldwide to follow the key statements and moments leading up to the event.

On Friday, July 24, the ceremonial weigh-in and final face-offs between all fighters will take place at Jeddah Promenade at 9:00 p.m., in the presence of media representatives and invited guests. The weigh-in marks the final stage before the event moves to Jeddah Superdome on Saturday, where the fighters will make weight and stand face-to-face for the final time before settling their contests inside the ring.

The “The Comeback” card is headlined by the heavyweight contest between Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga, a matchup carrying particular significance for both fighters. Joshua returns to the ring with a professional record of 29 victories, including 26 knockouts, against four defeats, aiming to secure his 30th win and maintain his standing among the world’s leading heavyweight stars.

Prenga enters the contest with a record of 20 victories, all secured by knockout, against one defeat, giving the bout a highly aggressive character due to both fighters’ considerable ability to finish contests before the final bell.

Joshua is regarded as one of the most prominent heavyweight boxers of the past decade, having twice been crowned unified world champion and won the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Throughout his professional career, he has recorded notable victories over Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko, New Zealand’s Joseph Parker, Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev, and Mexican-American boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. He has also competed in major bouts against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk and Britain’s Daniel Dubois, appearing at some of the world’s most famous venues, including Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Prenga, meanwhile, enters the biggest fight of his professional career since making the transition to boxing in 2016, supported by his punching power and impressive knockout record. During a previous media appearance, the Albanian boxer expressed respect for Joshua’s career and achievements while affirming his confidence in his ability to produce a major upset in Jeddah.

Joshua, for his part, emphasized that he fully understands the difficulty of the challenge and remains entirely focused on preparation and training to deliver the level of performance expected by his fans.

The evening will feature two major world title contests. Britain’s Hamzah Sheeraz will defend his WBO Super Middleweight World Title against Germany’s Simon Zachenhuber, marking Sheeraz’s first defense of the championship he captured in Egypt last May. Sheeraz enters the bout undefeated with 23 victories and one draw, including 19 knockout wins, while Zachenhuber holds a record of 29 victories and one defeat, setting the stage for a contest combining offensive power and competitive experience.

Britain’s Josh Kelly will put his IBF Junior Middleweight World Title on the line against undefeated Irish challenger Caoimhin Agyarko. Kelly will make the first defense of the title he captured earlier this year after defeating Russia’s Bakhram Murtazaliev, while Agyarko, who holds a perfect record of 18 victories, receives the first world championship opportunity of his professional career, adding significant importance to the contest for both fighters.

The card will also feature an anticipated contest between Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi and Mexico’s Alvino Herrera. Tsutsumi returns to the Kingdom following his impressive appearance at “Night of the Samurai” in Riyadh, while Herrera enters the bout with an undefeated professional record. The matchup brings together two rising boxers seeking to take another step toward the upper positions of the global rankings.

Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine will contest the second professional bout of his career against France’s Lenny Patrach, who also enters with an undefeated record. Khyzhniak brings extensive experience from amateur competitions and international championships, while the Jeddah bout represents an important test during his transition into professional boxing.

Britain’s Mikie Tallon will make his first appearance in the Kingdom against Venezuela’s Orlando Pino, while India’s Nishant Dev continues his professional journey against Peru’s Cesar Diaz. Dev has made a strong start since turning professional following an accomplished amateur career and several international appearances, while Diaz will look to use his experience to bring his opponent’s winning streak to an end.

In another contest, Denmark’s Jacob Bank will face Poland’s Pawel August, who produced a major upset in his previous appearance by defeating Simon Zachenhuber after entering the bout as a late replacement with limited preparation time. Bank enters the contest with an undefeated record of 19 victories, making the matchup one of the most evenly contested bouts on the card.

The evening will feature a strong Saudi presence through three of the Kingdom’s leading professional boxers. Mohammed Alakel will face Malta’s Lydon Chircop, aiming to maintain his undefeated record and continue progressing in his professional career before the Saudi audience.

Ziyad Almaayouf will meet Mexico’s Frank Mango in another appearance on home soil. Almaayouf has become one of the most prominent Saudi names featured in international boxing events in recent years. Mango enters the bout with a record of eight victories and one defeat, presenting Almaayouf with a competitive test as he seeks to return to winning ways and strengthen his position in the professional boxing scene.

Sultan Almohammed completes the Saudi participation when he faces Spain’s Efren Besalduch. Almohammed enters with an undefeated record of four victories, including three knockouts, and will aim to secure another win in front of the Jeddah crowd while continuing his development on one of the biggest boxing cards hosted by the Kingdom.

Arab boxing will also be represented by Egypt’s Omar Haykal, who faces Spain’s Brian Castellano, and Mohamed Mabrouk, who takes on Colombia’s Brayn Zapata. The two contests offer the Egyptian boxers an opportunity to continue their professional development and compete before a broad international audience on a card featuring fighters from different boxing traditions across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Arab region, following their notable participation in “Glory in Giza.”