Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Set For April 25 in Congo: Date, Rules, more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: While promoting his new live show "Return of the Mike" exclusively at four Hard Rock Live venues across the country, boxing legend Mike Tyson visits Hard Rock Cafe New York on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hard Rock International)





Exhibition Bout | April 25, 2026 | Democratic Republic of Congo | CSI Sports / Fight Sports

The Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition finally has a date and a location — and the venue is steeped in boxing history.

According to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, the bout is tentatively set for April 25, 2026 in the Democratic Republic of Congo — the same country that hosted the legendary 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Promoters CSI Sports and Fight Sports are organizing the event, which they’ve branded as a “Legend vs. Legend” showcase.

The fight was first announced in September 2025 but went quiet for months as Mayweather reportedly explored a rematch with Manny Pacquiao tied to a streaming deal. When those talks fell apart, the Tyson exhibition was back on track. Tyson confirmed as much to TMZ Sports recently: “Yeah it’s happening. You think I’d give that up? I was minding my business. He challenged me.”

What We Know About Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather

Date: April 25, 2026 (tentative)

Location: Democratic Republic of Congo. A specific venue has not been finalized, though Kinshasa — the capital and the city that hosted Ali-Foreman — is the assumed site.

Format: Exhibition. The fight will not count toward either fighter’s professional record.

Rules: Reports indicate eight two-minute rounds with heavier gloves — likely 14 or 16 ounce — to reduce impact and account for the size difference.

Weight: Here’s the problem. Tyson weighed just under 229 pounds for his 2024 fight with Jake Paul. Mayweather was at his career-heaviest against John Gotti III in August 2024 and still only came in at just under 161 pounds. That’s a potential 70-80 pound gap. No official weight limit has been set.

Broadcast: No official partner announced. CSI Sports has referenced a “global broadcast plan” without specifics.

The Controversy

Tyson will be 59 on fight night. Mayweather will be 48. Their combined age is 108. Medical professionals raised safety concerns when the fight was first announced, and Tyson himself acknowledged that he almost died preparing for the Jake Paul fight in 2024.

Beyond the age issue, the weight difference is unlike anything boxing has seen in a high-profile bout. Tyson built his legacy at 220-plus pounds. Mayweather made his name at 147 and never fought above 154. Exhibition rules and heavier gloves can only mitigate so much when one man outweighs the other by 70 pounds.

But none of that will matter to the bottom line. Tyson’s 2024 fight with Jake Paul reportedly drew over 100 million viewers on Netflix. The combined name recognition here is unmatched in combat sports, and this event will be priced accordingly.

What Both Fighters Have Said

Tyson has framed it as Mayweather’s idea: “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Mayweather has kept it on brand: “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy. You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary.”

The April 25 date is tentative, and given the months of silence that followed the original announcement, skepticism is warranted until more details are locked in. But if it happens, the world will watch.

