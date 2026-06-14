ATLANTIC CITY, NJ. The fight South Jersey had been waiting for lasted barely half a minute. Josh “The Hammer” Popper needed just 30 seconds to take Bruce “2.0” Seldon Jr.’s zero Saturday night at the Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom, handing the hometown favorite the first loss of his career and headlining a seven-bout Boxing Insider Promotions card that turned into a knockout showcase.

Both heavyweights came forward from the opening bell, and Popper found the opening first. A lead left hook landed clean, a left uppercut followed, and a final hook sent Seldon Jr. down hard. The referee waved it off without a count at the 30-second mark of round one.

The Egg Harbor Township resident, born just up the road in Somers Point, moves to 8-0 with seven knockouts. Seldon Jr., the 31-year-old son of former WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon Sr., falls to 8-1. “I listened to my team and I was able to get the job done,” Popper said. He sought out Seldon afterward, the two having once shared a football field as schoolboys, and made good on a handshake he had promised at the press conference. “You’re a hell of a man, you’re a hell of an opponent,” he told him.

In the co-feature, Willmank Canonico Brito spoiled the night for the card’s most seasoned fighter, stopping Philadelphia’s Daiyaan Butt in the fourth round of their eight-round super lightweight bout. The Mexican southpaw scored a knockdown midway through the fourth, then sent Butt into the ropes for a second knockdown, bringing in referee Ricky Vera at 2:14. Brito improves to 14-10-2. Butt drops to 20-5.

Berlin’s Damian Tinnerello, an active-duty U.S. Air Force member, shook off a 15-month layoff to stop Egypt’s Abdalla Nagy Attia in the second round. He dropped Attia late in the first, then piled up uppercuts and body shots until the fight was halted at 2:58. Tinnerello stays unbeaten at 6-0.

Plainfield’s Kahshad Elliott ended a six-month layoff with a third-round stoppage of Scottie Stockman, dropping him twice in the first round before finishing with a right hand at 1:02 of the third. Elliott moves to 8-0 and became the first man to stop Stockman, who falls to 4-3.

Queens junior middleweight David Malul stayed perfect, breaking down Julius Thomas until the bout was waved off at 2:05 of round two. Malul, now 5-0, is the first to stop Thomas, who drops to 1-4-1.

Hometown super lightweight Julio Sanchez III earned his fourth straight Tropicana win, taking a unanimous decision over Shawn Rall and dropping him in the closing seconds. All three judges had it 40-35. Sanchez moves to 5-1.

In the opener, Bronx prospect Jahanzeb Rizwan went the distance for the first time in just his second pro fight, earning a majority decision over Dan Keepers by scores of 40-36, 40-36, and 38-38. Rizwan improves to 2-0.

Five of the night’s seven fights ended inside the distance. Boxing Insider Promotions returns soon, with the next date to be announced.

Full Results:

Josh Popper def. Bruce Seldon Jr., KO1 (0:30), heavyweights

Willmank Canonico Brito def. Daiyaan Butt, TKO4 (2:14), super lightweights

Damian Tinnerello def. Abdalla Nagy Attia, TKO2 (2:58), middleweights

Kahshad Elliott def. Scottie Stockman, TKO3 (1:02), middleweights

David Malul def. Julius Thomas, TKO2 (2:05), junior middleweights

Julio Sanchez III def. Shawn Rall, UD4 (40-35, 40-35, 40-35), super lightweights

Jahanzeb Rizwan def. Dan Keepers, MD4 (40-36, 40-36, 38-38), light heavyweights