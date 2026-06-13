Watch LIVE and FREE on YouTube, tonight at 7:30 PM ET

Fight day. Boxing Insider Promotions returns to the Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom tonight, Saturday, June 13, and the entire card streams live and free on the Boxing Insider YouTube channel. First bell is 7:30 PM ET.

The main event is the one South Jersey has been waiting for. Two undefeated local heavyweights, Bruce Seldon Jr. and Josh Popper, in the same ring with both zeros on the line. Below it sits a full seven-bout card of tri-state talent. Press play above and settle in.

Tonight’s Full Card and Official Weights

Main Event, Heavyweight, 6 Rounds

Bruce Seldon Jr. (236 lbs) vs. Josh Popper (250 lbs)

8 Rounds

Daiyaan Butt (142 lbs) vs. Willmank Canonico Brito (142 lbs)

4 Rounds

Damian Tinnerello (160 lbs) vs. Abdalla Nagy (160 lbs)

6 Rounds

Kahshad Elliott (158 lbs) vs. Scottie Stockman (156 lbs)

4 Rounds

Julio Sanchez III (140 lbs) vs. Shawn Rall (139 lbs)

4 Rounds

Jahanzeb Rizwan (171 lbs) vs. Daniel Keepers (171 lbs)

4 Rounds

David Malul (154 lbs) vs. Julius Thomas (154 lbs)

Our Coverage on Boxing Insider

In the News

Tonight. 7:30 PM ET. Live and free on YouTube. Somebody’s zero has to go.