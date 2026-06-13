Watch LIVE and FREE on YouTube, tonight at 7:30 PM ET
Fight day. Boxing Insider Promotions returns to the Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom tonight, Saturday, June 13, and the entire card streams live and free on the Boxing Insider YouTube channel. First bell is 7:30 PM ET.
The main event is the one South Jersey has been waiting for. Two undefeated local heavyweights, Bruce Seldon Jr. and Josh Popper, in the same ring with both zeros on the line. Below it sits a full seven-bout card of tri-state talent. Press play above and settle in.
Tonight’s Full Card and Official Weights
Main Event, Heavyweight, 6 Rounds
Bruce Seldon Jr. (236 lbs) vs. Josh Popper (250 lbs)
8 Rounds
Daiyaan Butt (142 lbs) vs. Willmank Canonico Brito (142 lbs)
4 Rounds
Damian Tinnerello (160 lbs) vs. Abdalla Nagy (160 lbs)
6 Rounds
Kahshad Elliott (158 lbs) vs. Scottie Stockman (156 lbs)
4 Rounds
Julio Sanchez III (140 lbs) vs. Shawn Rall (139 lbs)
4 Rounds
Jahanzeb Rizwan (171 lbs) vs. Daniel Keepers (171 lbs)
4 Rounds
David Malul (154 lbs) vs. Julius Thomas (154 lbs)
Our Coverage on Boxing Insider
- 0 Must Go: Bruce Seldon Jr. vs. Josh Popper Headlines Tropicana Atlantic City on June 13
- Popper vs. Seldon Jr.: Undefeated Heavyweights Set for June 13 at Tropicana Atlantic City
- Seldon Jr. v. Popper: Two Undefeated Heavyweights Headline a Stacked Seven-Fight Tri-State Showcase at the Tropicana, June 13
- Seldon Jr. vs. Popper, In Their Own Words: Two Undefeated South Jersey Heavyweights, Saturday Night at Tropicana
- David Malul: The Orthodox Jewish Boxer Who Came Back From a Coma
- Popper vs. Seldon Jr.: Official Weights for June 13 in Atlantic City
In the News
- The Ring: Josh Popper vs. Bruce Seldon, an “0” Is Going to Go Saturday
- BoxingScene: Bruce Seldon Jnr and Josh Popper Set for Heavyweight Atlantic City Derby
- FightNews: Back and Forth, Seldon vs. Popper Sat Night in AC, In Their Own Words
- FightNews: Josh “The Hammer” Popper, From Holy Spirit to Heavyweight Headliner
- FightNews: “0” Must Go, Seldon Jr. vs. Popper, June 13 at Tropicana
- FightNews: Boxing Insider Promotions Brings Regional Card to Tropicana Atlantic City on Saturday, June 13
- 15Rounds: Bruce “2.0” Seldon Jr., From a Champion’s Son to Heavyweight Headliner
- Shore Local Newsmagazine: Two South Jersey Heavyweights, One Boardwalk
- FightBook MMA: Bruce Seldon Jr. vs. Josh Popper Headlines Boxing Insider Card in Atlantic City
- No Smoke Boxing: Bruce Seldon Jr. Targets Josh Popper in June 13 Heavyweight Clash
Tonight. 7:30 PM ET. Live and free on YouTube. Somebody’s zero has to go.