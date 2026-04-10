BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS RETURNS TO TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY — SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026

Two Undefeated South Jersey Heavyweights Do What No One Else Will in 2026

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Boxing Insider Promotions returns to the Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom on Saturday, June 13, 2026 as undefeated South Jersey heavyweights Josh Popper and Bruce Seldon Jr. headline what promises to be the biggest local heavyweight showdown the region has seen in years.

Bruce “2.0” Seldon Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) of Smithville, NJ trains out of the Pleasantville Recreation Center under trainer Julio Sanchez. The son of former WBA Heavyweight Champion of the World Bruce Seldon Sr., he has built five of his eight wins right here on the Boxing Insider stage at the Tropicana — where his raw power and finishing instinct have made him a local fan favorite. The Absegami graduate is fighting in his own backyard — and he has never once left the building without a win.

Josh “The Hammer” Popper (7-0, 6 KOs) of Egg Harbor Township trains at Bredwinners Gym in Manhattan under Jose Luis Guzman. A 2023 USA Boxing Metro NY Golden Gloves and New York Ring Masters champion, Popper turned pro in 2024 and has ended six of his seven wins by knockout. The 6’3” former Rowan University All-Conference standout earned NFL minicamp invitations from the Cardinals and Colts. Two of those seven wins have come right here at the Tropicana.

These aren’t strangers to the room — and they aren’t strangers to each other. Both grew up in the suburbs of Atlantic City. Football rivals first. Boxing rivals now.

But before the storyline, there is something more important: these two men agreed to fight each other. In 2026, that matters.

“You have any idea how hard it is to make a fight like this?” said promoter Larry Goldberg. “Two undefeated heavyweights from the same area, both with history on Boxing Insider shows, and they were willing to step up. To quote Oscar De La Hoya — they are daring to be great. They’re taking a real risk at home, in front of their own people. Give both these guys credit for doing what nobody else is willing to do right now.”

Seldon left no doubt about where his head is: “The fight can’t get here fast enough. This is the type of fight I’ve been looking forward to since I turned pro. I am motivated. I immediately accepted it when it was offered, without hesitation. I live for this. I have a lot of respect for Josh and his team but June 13th is going to be my night. I am already three weeks into my preparation and the world is going to see a Bruce Seldon Jr. they have never seen before. Josh has never stepped into the ring with someone like me. I can’t wait to climb through the ropes at the Tropicana and give all my fans and everyone in attendance a night to remember.”

Popper fired back: “It’s gonna be one of the biggest fights in Atlantic City in quite some time. I have nothing but respect for Bruce, but he’s gonna find out that I’m different from everybody he’s been in the ring with. Not having any kind of amateur background is going to be highlighted when he’s in the ring with me. Being an amateur here in New York, I’ve seen a lot of different types of opposition. I’ve been ready and waiting for an opponent like Bruce, and on June 13th everyone’s gonna see why.”

CO-MAIN EVENT: John Leonardo Jr. (13-1-1) steps up against Daniil Platonovschi (7-2) of Brooklyn, NY in the super bantamweight division. Leonardo Jr. is building a name the hard way — the same way his father did — and has developed a reputation for punishing, crowd-pleasing body work. With a regional title in his sights for 2026, this is a statement fight.

Additional bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Show Details:

• Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

• Venue: Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom, Atlantic City, NJ

• First Bell: 7:30 PM ET

• Tickets: Available soon on Ticketmaster

Official Sponsors: AC Breakz | Azad Watches, W. 47th St., NYC | Darcy Day Lawyers | Medical Aesthetics Center of Marmora