Glendale, Arizona. Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez climbed to bantamweight for the first time and walked out a three-division world champion, knocking out WBA titleholder Antonio Vargas at 1:15 of the sixth round Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The Matchroom Boxing card aired live on DAZN.

Rodriguez improves to 24-0 with 17 knockouts and adds the 118-pound belt to the titles he previously held at flyweight and super flyweight. It was his sixth consecutive stoppage across three weight classes. Vargas, a 2016 U.S. Olympian who entered on an eleven-fight unbeaten run, falls to 19-2-1 with 11 knockouts.

The Fight

For four rounds, this was a real contest. Vargas, reinstated as WBA champion after Seiya Tsutsumi was declared champion in recess, came forward behind hard combinations down the middle and caught Rodriguez clean more often than Bam’s opponents usually manage. Rodriguez took the early shots, stayed disciplined behind his jab, and used constant shifting and southpaw angles to keep resetting the range.

The fight turned at the start of the fifth. Rodriguez landed a straight left that dropped Vargas hard and visibly hurt him. To his credit, Vargas held, smothered, and survived the round on his feet.

There was no escape in the sixth. Rodriguez rocked Vargas again early in the round, then closed the show with a straight left at the end of a combination that put Vargas down, first to a knee and then flat on his back. Vargas could not beat the count, and referee Don Flores waved it off at 1:15.

“He was tougher than I thought,” Rodriguez said afterward, crediting Vargas for rising from the first knockdown and continuing to fight back. As he put it through the night, “he got up like it never even happened.”

What’s Next

Attention turned immediately to a superfight with undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue, who fights just four pounds north of bantamweight. Rodriguez, ranked at or near the top of most pound-for-pound lists, kept it simple: “I’m ready for whoever, whenever.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn suggested Bam may take one more fight before Inoue, potentially a bantamweight unification against WBO titleholder Christian “Chispo” Medina, but left no doubt about the bigger target. “That fight is inevitable,” Hearn said of the Inoue matchup.

Co-Main Event

In the ten-round co-feature, Arturo Cardenas (18-0-2, 9 KOs) defended his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over Phoenix’s Jordan Martinez (16-1-1, 15 KOs) in a rematch. The judges scored it 100-90, 98-92, and 97-93. Cardenas controlled the action behind body work and pressure, and the win positions him for a possible title opportunity down the line.

Women’s IBF Lightweight Title

Elif Nur Turhan (14-0, 9 KOs) of Istanbul made the second defense of her IBF lightweight title, edging undefeated challenger Gabriela Tellez (7-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision over the full ten rounds. All three judges turned in 96-94 cards. The physically stronger Turhan landed the more telling power shots, while the 19-year-old Tellez had her best moments slipping inside to score with the left hand. It was a competitive, eventful fight that lived up to its co-feature billing.

Main Card Opener

Elias Montoya Terraza (14-0, 9 KOs) of Phoenix opened the DAZN telecast with a dominant second-round knockout of Glendale’s Adrian Rodriguez (10-1, 6 KOs) at lightweight.

Preliminary Card

Trini Ochoa (22-1, 10 KOs) def. Cristian Perez Hernandez (12-5-1, 7 KOs) by KO, Round 2, super lightweight

(22-1, 10 KOs) def. Cristian Perez Hernandez (12-5-1, 7 KOs) by KO, Round 2, super lightweight Xechal Xavier Esquivel (6-0, 5 KOs) def. Rayshawn Taylor (1-2-1, 1 KO) by KO, featherweight

(6-0, 5 KOs) def. Rayshawn Taylor (1-2-1, 1 KO) by KO, featherweight Hector Beltran (8-0, 6 KOs) def. Shaquile Felicia (3-2, 1 KO) by TKO, Round 2 (2:53), super welterweight

(8-0, 6 KOs) def. Shaquile Felicia (3-2, 1 KO) by TKO, Round 2 (2:53), super welterweight Ronny Alvarez (7-0, 6 KOs) def. Filip Stankovic (9-4, 6 KOs) by TKO, super middleweight

Full Results