Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him $1.5M From 2021 Exhibition Fight

Logan Paul has renewed his claim that Floyd Mayweather Jr. still owes him money from their June 2021 exhibition bout, alleging on a recent podcast appearance that Mayweather pre-sold the event to a foreign company for $10 million in cash before the fight ever took place in the United States — and that Paul’s contractual cut of that deal was never paid.

According to Paul, the transaction happened before the fight was finalized for its eventual home at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. “He pre-sold the fight using my name and likeness to a company, I think in Dubai or somewhere in the Middle East, for $10,000,000 cash,” Paul said. “We ended up doing the fight in the US with a different company. That’s the company that put on the fight, but he had already sold our fight to someone else for $10M cash.”

Paul went on to claim that his contractual agreement entitled him to 15 percent of that pre-sale revenue. “Our deal was 15%, he smoked me. 15% of $10,000,000 is $1,500,000,” Paul said. “The company that paid him $10M is suing him. I don’t think I’m ever getting the money.”

The Dubai Deal That Fell Apart

Paul’s account touches on a well-documented chapter from the lead-up to the fight. Before the bout was staged in Miami, Mayweather Promotions filed a $122.6 million lawsuit against PAC Entertainment Worldwide, a company that had pitched hosting the exhibition in Dubai. Court filings obtained by TMZ Sports at the time revealed that PAC had approached Mayweather’s promotional company claiming it had extensive business contacts in the region and the financial capability to stage an event of that scale.

According to those documents, Mayweather Promotions signed a deal calling for a guaranteed $110 million on a prescribed payment schedule. When the first installment of $30 million was not delivered by its March 2021 deadline, Mayweather’s team backed out and moved the fight to Miami through a separate arrangement with Fanmio Boxing. The exhibition aired on Showtime pay-per-view on June 6, 2021. PAC Entertainment disputed Mayweather’s version of events in its own federal court filing, claiming it was Mayweather who breached the agreement.

The specific $10 million figure Paul cited does not directly correspond to the numbers in the publicly available lawsuit, which referenced far larger sums. Whether the amount Paul described represents a separate transaction, an advance, or a different element of the broader deal structure is unclear.

A Familiar Dispute

The payment grievance is not new. Paul has raised the issue publicly and repeatedly since the months following the fight, calling Mayweather a “weasel” on Instagram in late 2021 and telling TMZ in 2022 that he intended to pursue the matter in court. On Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, Paul previously estimated the outstanding amount at somewhere between $2 million and $5 million. The latest claim narrows the figure to $1.5 million tied specifically to the alleged overseas pre-sale.

The original deal structure for the exhibition reportedly guaranteed Paul a $250,000 base purse plus 10 percent of pay-per-view revenue. Mayweather’s guarantee was reported at $10 million plus 50 percent of PPV revenue. The event sold approximately one million pay-per-view units, which by most estimates would have put Paul’s total earnings in the range of $5 million.

Mayweather has previously pushed back on the nonpayment accusations, telling reporters in early 2022 that pay-per-view money “takes a while” and that he was still collecting checks from fights that took place years earlier. At a press conference ahead of his 2022 exhibition with Mikuru Asakura, Mayweather dismissed Paul’s claims, arguing that if Paul truly had not been paid, he would not have been seeking a rematch. Mayweather has not publicly responded to the latest podcast comments.

For Paul, the $1.5 million appears to be a write-off. His tone on the podcast was resigned rather than combative — a notable shift from the Instagram outbursts and courtroom threats of prior years. Paul has since moved on to a WWE career, his PRIME Hydration business with KSI, and a life based in Puerto Rico. Whether the matter is still being pursued through legal channels is unknown.

Nearly five years after the two men shared a ring in Miami, the financial aftermath of their exhibition continues to play out — one podcast appearance at a time.