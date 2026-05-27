Former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman announced Wednesday in Rochester that he intends to return to the ring at age 53, headlining a card at ESL Ballpark on July 14. An opponent has not been named. Rahman said publicly that his goal is to become the oldest man to win a heavyweight championship.

Rahman, who last fought professionally in June 2014, finished his career 50-9-2 with 41 knockouts, according to WHAM-TV, which covered the press conference. He won the heavyweight title in April 2001 by knocking out Lennox Lewis in Carnival City, South Africa, lost it back to Lewis in November of that year, and regained a version of the title in August 2005, holding it until losing to Oleg Maskaev in August 2006.

The promoter is Joseph Fantuzzo, who described the event as a charitable card built around the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations, according to Spectrum News. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, the Lou Gramm Foundation and Foodlink.

“Rochester as a whole has been good to me. You know, it’s been like a second home to me. When I started fighting and I came up here and fought several times. I love Rochester. Always have, always will,” Rahman said, per Spectrum News. He fought in Rochester five times during his career.

Rahman addressed the skepticism his announcement is likely to draw. “I feel stronger, I feel better, I feel more knowledgeable, my legs are stronger, my arms are stronger, my endurance is insane right now,” he told reporters. He acknowledged some would call him “delusional” and the project a “pipe dream.” Rahman said he wants to take two fights before pursuing a title shot.

The age record Rahman referenced belongs to George Foreman, who won the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles by tenth-round knockout of Michael Moorer on November 5, 1994, at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. Foreman was 45 at the time.

The card is also scheduled to include Rahman’s son, Hasim Rahman Jr., and the United States debut of Italian lightweight Pietro “Power” Loriga.

The bout will require approval from the New York State Athletic Commission, which has not announced sanctioning. NYSAC rules require pre-fight medical clearance for all licensed boxers and apply additional review for fighters returning from extended layoffs and those of advanced age. Rahman has not competed in nearly twelve years.

Rahman cited Rico Verhoeven’s recent performance against Oleksandr Usyk as evidence that the current heavyweight division is reachable. “I just saw [Verhoeven] take the heavyweight champ to the 11th round and really was winning the fight, and they stopped it, controversially,” Rahman said, per WHAM. “I feel like if that was me in there that night, I would be heavyweight champ right now.”