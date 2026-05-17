Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Venue: Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

Broadcast: DAZN

Promoter: Top Rank Boxing

Keyshawn Davis returned to his hometown of Norfolk on Saturday night and avenged the only loss on his professional record, sweeping the official scorecards against Nahir Albright in a twelve-round super lightweight rematch at Scope Arena. The card aired on DAZN and featured a hometown sweep for the Davis brothers, with Keyshawn, Kelvin, and Keon all collecting wins in front of family, friends, and a Virginia crowd that filled the building on a humid May evening.

Main Event: Davis Sweeps Cards Despite Point Deduction

Keyshawn Davis (15-0, 10 KOs) def. Nahir Albright (17-3-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision (117-109, 118-108, 118-108).

The official scorecards reflected what most observers saw inside Scope Arena. Davis controlled the rematch with superior hand speed, jab placement, and footwork over twelve rounds at super lightweight. Albright, who had handed Davis the lone setback of his career in their first meeting in February 2024, landed occasional power shots and clinched frequently but could not sustain the output needed to compete on the cards.

Davis set the tone in the opening round, beating Albright to the punch with a quick jab and short combinations from the pocket before resetting on the outside. He worked behind clean angles through the early rounds, mixing in left hooks during close-quarters exchanges in Round 4. By Round 3, Davis had established the range, dictating when the exchanges happened and when they ended.

Albright produced his best moment in Round 5, landing the fight’s biggest right hand flush on Davis’s chin. Davis paused, taunted, and waved Albright forward before resuming control with combinations off the ropes. The Philadelphia veteran had his chance in that sequence and Davis weathered it without giving ground on the cards.

The fight turned physical in Round 7. Davis was deducted two points by the referee for a body slam, lifting Albright off the canvas and dropping him in a wrestling-style move during a clinch. The deduction narrowed the round but did not alter the trajectory of the bout. Round 9 grew uglier still, with extended clinching, head positioning, and dragging to the canvas from both fighters as Albright sought to disrupt Davis’s rhythm.

Davis returned to clean boxing in Rounds 10 through 12. He boxed with poise and precision through the championship rounds, picking his spots and avoiding unnecessary exchanges in the clinches that had dominated the middle of the fight. He shook Albright with pummeling shots in Round 11, leaving the challenger on unsteady legs and on the wrong end of a sustained rally along the ropes. In the twelfth, Davis closed the final minute with his hands flowing freely, working Albright with combinations as the bell approached.

The official scorecards of 117-109 and 118-108 twice reflected the gap on paper, even with the two-point deduction factored in. Davis improves to 15-0 and avenges the split-decision defeat from their first encounter.

Co-Feature: Brian Norman Jr. Stops Josh Wagner

Brian Norman Jr. def. Josh Wagner by TKO, Round 2 (1:24).

The WBO welterweight titleholder needed less than five minutes of work in his scheduled ten-round bout. Norman opened up in the first round, found the range with a straight right hand, and built on the early success in Round 2. A combination dropped Wagner against the ropes, and when Wagner rose, Norman moved in behind a flurry that forced the referee to wave it off at 1:24 of the second.

Norman walked back to his corner with his hand up, having moved his record forward in his first appearance of 2026.

Kelvin Davis Edges Peter Dobson by Split Decision

Kelvin Davis def. Peter Dobson by split decision.

The ten-round welterweight contest drew immediate criticism on broadcast and across social media for heavy clinching and low output from both fighters. Dobson, working behind a jab, looked to keep Davis at distance and tie up on the inside. Davis, the younger brother of the main-event headliner, pressed forward through stretches of the bout but struggled to land cleanly in volume.

One of the cards in particular drew immediate questioning from observers, with a wide scoreline seen as out of step with the action in the ring. The lone judge scoring for Dobson saw the contrasting view. Davis, fighting at home and unbeaten coming in, kept his record intact and now moves on with a result that will likely follow him into future matchmaking discussions.

Yan Santana Outpoints Cristian Cruz

Yan Santana def. Cristian Cruz by unanimous decision.

The ten-round featherweight bout opened the televised portion of the card. Santana, working behind a busy jab and stepping in with combinations, took the closer rounds on volume while Cruz, also known as Cristian Chacon on some cards, looked for single counters that landed less often than he needed.

Preliminary Results

Keon Davis def. Edwine Humaine Jr. by unanimous decision in a six-round super welterweight contest. The third Davis brother on the card swept the scorecards in his Norfolk appearance, working behind the jab and breaking down Humaine through the middle rounds.

Dedrick Crocklem def. Eric Howard by unanimous decision over six rounds at super featherweight. Crocklem controlled the pace and out-landed Howard in each frame to sweep the cards.

Hometown Showing

The Norfolk card produced wins for all three fighting Davis brothers, with Keyshawn, Kelvin, and Keon each having their hand raised before a hometown crowd at Scope Arena. Keyshawn Davis avenged the lone defeat on his professional record and remains in position among the leading contenders at 140 pounds.