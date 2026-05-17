WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia used a Kick livestream to identify Conor Benn as his next opponent, telling viewers the fight is being targeted for Las Vegas. Garcia made the comments while streaming alongside rapper 6ix9ine, and the clip circulated widely on social media in the hours that followed.

“It’s going to be in August,” Garcia said during the stream, per Yahoo Sports. “We’re gonna have it in Vegas. His name’s Conor Benn, from the UK. We’re gonna eat that up. Conor’s about to get blasted.”

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn September 12th per Ryan Garcia 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/y9tcnWyZPZ — Vinny’s Corner (@VinnysCorner1) May 17, 2026

Garcia’s stream announcement initially pointed to an August date in Las Vegas. Since then, promoter Eddie Hearn has indicated a September 12 slot on Netflix is under discussion if other dates do not materialize. “Netflix is only going to do so many fights, and the word is that they are doing Benn-Garcia now on September 12th or whenever that is going to be,” Hearn said in comments reported by Boxing 247.

A September 12 date would create a same-night clash with another marquee event. Canelo Álvarez is set to face WBC super-middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in Riyadh on September 12, Turki Alalshikh confirmed on Friday.

Where the Fight Stands

Garcia (27-1, 22 KOs) holds the WBC welterweight title after a unanimous decision win over Mario Barrios in February. Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) is the WBC’s mandatory contender at 147 pounds and most recently defeated Regis Prograis by unanimous decision on April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, fighting at a 150-pound catchweight in his Zuffa Boxing debut.

Following his win over Prograis, Benn directly called for the title shot. “Garcia, I want my belt. I want my belt. Keep my belt warm. September, let’s go,” Benn said in a video reported by ESPN. The Briton followed up on May 7 with a second video message aimed at Garcia.

The matchup faces promotional hurdles. Benn left Matchroom earlier this year to sign with Zuffa Boxing under Dana White. Garcia remains aligned with Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya. As Boxing Social noted, the friction between White and De La Hoya is well established.

Drug-Testing History

Both fighters have served suspensions in connection with adverse drug-testing findings. Benn’s case was resolved in November 2024 when the U.K. National Anti-Doping Panel lifted his provisional suspension. Garcia served a one-year suspension after testing positive for ostarine in connection with his April 2024 bout against Devin Haney.

What Is Confirmed

Garcia’s stream comments do not constitute a signed agreement, and no joint announcement has been issued by Golden Boy Promotions or Zuffa Boxing. A press conference, broadcast deal, venue, and contract terms have yet to be confirmed. Reports from Sky Sports and DAZN have characterized negotiations as ongoing.