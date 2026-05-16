By Boxing Insider Staff

Canelo Álvarez will return to the ring on September 12 in Riyadh to face WBC super-middleweight champion Christian Mbilli, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh announced from London on Saturday.

The bout will mark one year since Álvarez faced Terence Crawford in Las Vegas. According to figures released by the promotion, that event drew more than 41 million viewers on Netflix, making it one of the most-watched boxing broadcasts on record.

Álvarez, the former undisputed super-middleweight champion, returns to Saudi Arabia with the WBC title in his sights. The Mexican made nine successful defenses during a reign at the top of the division that lasted nearly five years, before losing the undisputed crown to Crawford last September.

Mbilli’s Path to the WBC Title

Mbilli enters the contest as the reigning WBC champion. The French-Cameroonian fighter, who is based in Montreal, claimed the interim title with a victory over Maciej Sulecki in June and was upgraded to full champion in January. He remains undefeated and previously featured on the Álvarez vs. Crawford undercard during Riyadh Season.

“My last fight was the fight of the year,” Mbilli said in a statement released by the promotion. “In September, against Canelo Alvarez, it will be the fight of the decade. And when the fight is over, the world will witness a historic victory for me.”

Canelo on the Matchup

Álvarez, who turns 36 in July, addressed the announcement in a statement.

“After so many years in this sport, my motivation is still the same: to challenge myself, represent Mexico, and continue building my legacy,” Álvarez said. “Mbilli is undefeated, and a great fighter, and I respect that. But my focus is always on my preparation, performance, and giving the fans another great night of boxing. On September 12 in Riyadh, we begin a new chapter with the same discipline, ambition, and vision that has carried me throughout my career.”

Press Conference Set for Cairo

A press conference has been scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at 14:00 local time in Cairo. It will be the first face-off between the two fighters.

The card continues the Riyadh Season boxing programming overseen by Alalshikh, whose slate of Saudi-backed events has reshaped the sport’s marquee calendar over the past two years. Riyadh Season organizers reported more than 17 million visitors across the 2025 edition, following a 2024 run that surpassed 20 million.

Broadcast details, ticket information, and undercard bouts for the September 12 event have not yet been announced.