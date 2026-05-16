Filip Hrgovic stopped Dave Allen in the third round Saturday night at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, claiming the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title in front of Allen’s hometown crowd.

The Croatian contender controlled the fight from the opening bell, working behind a long jab and chopping right hands to back Allen up against the ropes. Allen, fighting at his lightest weight in seven years, searched for an overhand right early but could not find a clean landing. Hrgovic answered with body shots and uppercuts on the inside, taking a clear opening round.

The second session followed the same pattern. Hrgovic’s ramrod jab kept Allen at range, and the Croatian closed the round with another barrage to the body and head. By the start of the third, Allen was visibly hurt. A chopping right hand and a combination sent him backing up to the ropes, where Hrgovic unloaded with sustained power shots until Allen’s corner threw in the towel to end the contest.

The bout, scheduled for ten rounds, was a Queensberry Promotions show televised on DAZN and co-promoted with Matchroom Boxing.

Records and Rankings

Hrgovic moves to 20-1 (15 KOs) and has now won three straight since his only professional defeat, a doctor-enforced stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois in an interim IBF title fight in Saudi Arabia in June 2024. The 33-year-old 2016 Olympic bronze medalist banked decision wins over Joe Joyce and David Adeleye in 2025 before tonight’s stoppage. Hrgovic is ranked inside the top ten by all four major sanctioning bodies.

Allen, 34, falls to 25-9-2 (20 KOs). The Doncaster heavyweight had stopped Karim Berredjem in the opening round in February in Nottingham, and the Hrgovic bout represented the biggest stage of his career.

The Itauma Question

Speculation about an August date against unbeaten British heavyweight Moses Itauma now follows Hrgovic out of Doncaster. Itauma’s promoter Frank Warren confirmed earlier this month that the 21-year-old’s next fight will take place on August 8 at the O2 Arena in London, with the opponent signed but not publicly named.

Warren told reporters, according to British Boxing News: “All I can tell you is until the contracts are signed, it will be a top 10 ranked fighter. It’ll be a good test, another good test for him and we’re looking forward to a sellout in London at the O2.”

Itauma carries a 14-0 (12 KOs) record and is ranked WBA No. 1, WBO No. 1, WBC No. 3, and IBF No. 5. His last ten contests have ended inside the distance, including a stoppage of Jermaine Franklin in March that neither Anthony Joshua nor Dillian Whyte had managed.

Hrgovic was non-committal about the matchup during fight week. Speaking at the final press conference, the Croatian told reporters: “No, no one spoke anything about that fight with me, with my team.” He added that he would be “healthy and ready for Moses in August after this fight” if the bout were offered.

Hrgovic is the frontrunner for the August 8 slot pending a clean win over Allen, with Itauma expected to be at ringside in Doncaster. Murat Gassiev and Andy Ruiz had previously been linked to the date.