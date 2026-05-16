A heavyweight bout that lasted only seconds has become one of the most discussed clips in boxing over the weekend. Viktor Jurk knocked out Edwin Castillo with a single left hand moments after the opening bell on Friday night at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany, on the undercard of the Karen Chukhadzhian vs. Paddy Donovan IBF welterweight title eliminator.

The fight aired on DAZN internationally and on ARD in Germany. According to The Ring, Jurk, a 6-foot-9 southpaw from Flensburg, walked to the center of the ring and threw a looping left hand that dropped Castillo to the canvas, where he remained for several minutes before recovering and leaving under his own power.

WAS THIS THE WORLD'S FASTEST KNOCKOUT?!?! 😱#ChukhadzhianDonovan | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/nkAXTK8iP0 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2026

The Sequence

The two fighters touched gloves before the bell, according to Fox News. Once the round began, Castillo advanced with his hands low and appeared to extend his left glove toward Jurk a second time. Jurk did not respond in kind and instead released the left hook that ended the fight.

That sequence is what has driven the online reaction. Some viewers argued on X that Castillo was set up by a feigned glove tap. Others noted that gloves had already been touched before the bell and that Castillo entered range with his hands down. Slow-motion replays circulated widely on Saturday, with commentators on both sides citing the same footage to support different conclusions.

Jurk landed the punch, walked away without celebrating, and the referee began a count before medical staff entered the ring. Castillo, a 23-year-old Colombian, was on his back for an extended period before he was helped up. Per Bad Left Hook‘s ringside report, he “made a fine recovery not long after.”

Records and Context

Jurk improves to 14-0 with 12 knockouts. Castillo falls to 13-3 (8 KOs), with all three of his defeats coming in his last four bouts, per Fox News. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds.

The card, billed as “Night of the Heavyweights” and promoted by Florian Winter, featured several heavyweight prospects alongside the welterweight headliner. Emanuel Odiase stopped Nick Webb in the second round to claim the IBF European heavyweight title. In the main event, Donovan defeated Chukhadzhian by majority decision to secure a third meeting with IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker.

Comparisons

Several outlets, including GiveMeSport, raised the question of whether the finish was among the fastest in professional boxing history. Jimmy Thunder’s 1.5-second knockout of Crawford Grimsley in 1997 is generally cited as the recognized record. No official time of stoppage was announced for the Jurk-Castillo fight.

Jurk has not publicly addressed the criticism. Castillo’s team has not issued a statement.