By: Sean Crose

At 14-0, there was no doubt that former WBO lightweight world titlist Keyshawn Davis was a fighter worth keeping an eye on. Davis, however, was a man who tended to find himself in trouble. Whether he showed up overweight for a fight, got caught with marijuana in his system, or was accused of fighting outside the ring, an air of irresponsibility floated over the man’s reputation. On Saturday night in Virginia, however, Davis attempted to do some career repair by facing Nahir Albright, who he had previously fought a few years ago. The question was, could Davis fully assert himself and focus enough to become the fighter he arguably should have been the whole time?

The fight was presented as a grudge match, and without doubt the two men had a history of personal animosity. That marijuana drug test came after Davis had edged a decision over Albright, after all. The fight ended up being declared in no contest, but no doubt the damage was done. Then there was the behind the scenes scuffle/ intense argument that went down between the two men after Albright bested Davis’ older brother. To his credit, David admitted that he acted inappropriately in that instance.

Davis had some trouble making weight at Friday’s weigh in, but was able to hit the scales properly the second time. By the time Saturday night rolled around, all there was left to do was fight. Should Davis prove himself by performing impressively, it would certainly help his career at this point. He’d still be an undefeated former world titlist after all. A loss on the other hand would have caused serious damage not only to Davis’ reputation but also to his career prospects. It was that important a fight. Performing at home in Norfolk, Virginia no doubt gave Davis an edge, but would it be enough?

Unfortunately, the first half of the fight was far from a thrilling affair. With that being said, Davis looked good. He was faster than his man and was in control of the tempo of the fight. He was also landing well. While Albright was certainly in it to win it, there was a clear difference in skill sets that was painfully obvious almost immediately after the opening bell sounded. Whatever one could say about the first battle between these two men, the second battle – at least the first half of the second battle – belonged to Davis.

For reasons, few if any people will ever understand, Davis decided to literally pick up Albright about halfway through the 7th and slam him onto the canvas. Suffice to say the man lost two points on account of it. Fortunately Albright was able to get up not too worse for wear. The following round, he slammed Davis to the met… or maybe threw him is the better term. For his indiscretion wasn’t anywhere near as violent as Davis’ was. With that being said, Davis was able to land hard and effectively on Albright as the round wound down.

Davis continued to dominate through the last quarter of the fight. In fact, by the 11th he had his man hurt. The question became not who would win, but would Albright be able to survive until the final bell? Davis on the other hand looked almost relaxed in his savagery. He even took to showboating at round’s end. Davis went for broke in the final round, truly trying to knock his man out. To his credit. Albright was able to remain standing until the final bell, but there was no doubt he was battered pillar to post.

Suffice to say no one was surprised when Davis was awarded a unanimous decision win courtesy of the judges. Provided he stays sharp and focused, Davis may well have big things awaiting him. There’s even talk of him possibly going up against Devin Haney…a major event for any fighter. A lucrative one too.