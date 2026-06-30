Tyson Fury will fight Mariusz Wach on July 24 at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, as he prepares for a proposed November showdown with Anthony Joshua. The bout was confirmed Tuesday by promoter Frank Warren.

Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) returned from a 16-month layoff in April with a unanimous decision win over Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, his first fight since back to back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. He called out Joshua from the ring afterward, and the two sides have since agreed to terms for a fight targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, with Netflix expected to broadcast.

Wach (39-13, 20 KOs) is a 46 year old Polish veteran best known for taking Wladimir Klitschko the full 12 round distance in a 2012 title challenge. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Viktor Vykhryst in March and has dropped seven of his last eight fights, with defeats to Moses Itauma, Frazer Clarke, Kevin Lerena, Hughie Fury and Dillian Whyte among his recent results.

Fury Frames Event as Charity Fundraiser

The card is being staged as a fundraiser, with ticket proceeds going to local charities in Pattaya. The WBC will present Fury with its inaugural Humanitarian title during the event.

“2026 is a landmark year for me in boxing and I’m excited to be able to bring this event to Pattaya, a part of the world that is special to me,” Fury said. “We’re coming together to put on a great show for the fans, while using the opportunity to give back to the local community, who have been so good to me every time I have visited. At the same time, I’m fully focused on preparing for a tough opponent and making sure I’m the best version of Tyson Fury going into fight night.”

Fury’s manager, Spencer Brown, said the team is not treating the bout as a formality given the proximity to the Joshua fight. “This fight is serious preparation for his fight with Anthony Joshua, and we cannot afford any slip-ups at this stage,” Brown said.

Joshua Fights the Day Before in Saudi Arabia

Joshua is scheduled to face Kristian Prenga on July 25 in Saudi Arabia, one day after the Fury-Wach card in Pattaya, as both heavyweights take final tune-ups ahead of their planned November meeting. A venue and exact date for Fury-Joshua have not been finalized, though Wembley Stadium has been widely reported as the leading candidate.

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, said Fury appears prepared for the Wach assignment. “Tyson is in great shape and completely focused on putting on a show against Mariusz Wach,” Hearn said. “He’s a true global superstar and I’ve no doubt the fans will pack the place out in Thailand.”

Fury and Joshua have circled each other for the better part of a decade without meeting in the ring. Both men have been beaten twice by Usyk, and each has used 2026 to rebuild toward what would be the biggest fight of their respective comebacks, according to Sky Sports.