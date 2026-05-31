Stephanie Han retained her WBA lightweight title with a majority-decision win over Holly Holm, and Amanda Serrano stopped Cheyenne Hanson in the second round to tie the all-time record for knockouts in women’s boxing, in the double main event of MVPW-03 on Saturday at the El Paso County Coliseum, live on ESPN. The 12-bout, all-women’s championship card from Most Valuable Promotions carried four world title fights and was contested under three-minute rounds.

Han Retains Title in Disputed Rematch

Han (13-0, 3 KOs) kept her belt over 10 rounds, with two judges scoring the bout 96-94 in her favor and the third turning in a 95-95 card. No judge scored the fight for Holm (34-4-3, 9 KOs). It was the third defense of the title for the El Paso native and the second win over Holm, following their January meeting, which Han took by technical decision after an accidental clash of heads in the seventh round opened a cut on her scalp.

Han rocked Holm in the second round and landed the cleaner right hand through much of the night while fighting through a cut beneath her eye. Holm pressed forward and had stretches of success, and her corner reacted angrily to the verdict at the announcement. According to Yahoo Sports, the loss removed Holm from contention for a discussed summer bout with the retiring Katie Taylor.

“I know it was a close fight, but I did enough to win,” Han said in her post-fight interview, before calling out Taylor and referencing Taylor’s 2021 win over her sister, former IBF featherweight champion Jennifer Han.

Serrano Stops Hanson, Ties Christy Martin’s Record

Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) stopped Hanson (17-3, 13 KOs) at 2:25 of the second round to defend her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles. The win was the 32nd stoppage of Serrano’s career, tying the mark set by Christy Martin, who retired at 49-7-3 (32 KOs), for the most knockouts in women’s boxing history.

Serrano measured Hanson in the opening round, then trapped the German challenger in a corner in the second and landed combinations to the head and body until the referee intervened. Hanson was fighting outside Germany for the first time at this level. Serrano credited the longer rounds afterward, telling ESPN that “the three minutes gave us more time to have fun in there.” You can read ESPN’s report on the record-tying performance.

Additional Title Fights

Desley Robinson defended her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles, taking a unanimous decision over Mary Spencer by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91. Lourdes Juarez retained the WBC light flyweight title by split decision over Yokasta Valle, 94-95, 95-94 and 98-91, with Juarez scoring a knockdown in the 10th round.

Undercard Results

Yesica Nery Plata def. Brook Sibrian, unanimous decision (light flyweight)

def. Brook Sibrian, unanimous decision (light flyweight) Miranda Reyes def. Camilla Panatta, unanimous decision (79-72, 79-72, 77-74), super featherweight, with a knockdown for Reyes

def. Camilla Panatta, unanimous decision (79-72, 79-72, 77-74), super featherweight, with a knockdown for Reyes Nazarena Romero def. Maria Salinas, unanimous decision (80-72 x3), super bantamweight

def. Maria Salinas, unanimous decision (80-72 x3), super bantamweight Alexander Gueche def. Joshua Montoya, unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 77-75), super bantamweight

def. Joshua Montoya, unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 77-75), super bantamweight Elise Soto def. Thalia Limon, unanimous decision (39-37 x3), featherweight; Soto improves to 11-0 (1 NC), Limon falls to 4-2

MVP announced that the card set a record gate for a combat sports event at the El Paso County Coliseum, the venue’s first promotion from the company.