Chris Billam-Smith outlasted Ryan Rozicki by seventh-round technical knockout on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England, headlining Zuffa Boxing 07 and the promotion’s first card on UK soil. The eight-bout event streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada and aired on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Rozicki, fighting out of Sydney Forks, Canada, took the center of the ring from the opening bell and forced Billam-Smith to the ropes with sustained pressure and looping power shots. The former WBO cruiserweight champion answered with counters, leaning on left hooks and right hands as the bout settled into a phone-booth fight. Rozicki was cut over the left eye in the first round and deducted a point in the second for use of the head, then was hurt in an exchange in the third. He absorbed the damage and stayed upright. After the seventh round, with Rozicki taking return fire, his corner pulled him out before the eighth.

Billam-Smith moves to 22-2 (14 KOs). Rozicki, whose only previous defeat came against Oscar Rivas in a 2021 bid for the inaugural WBC bridgerweight title, falls to 21-2-1 (20 KOs).

Clarke rallies to stop Massey in co-feature

In the chief support bout, Cheavon Clarke recovered from two fourth-round knockdowns to stop Jack Massey in the seventh round of their cruiserweight contest. Clarke turned the fight in the fifth and sixth, hurt Massey, then dropped him with a right hand in the seventh and forced the referee’s intervention at 1:24. Clarke, 35, secured the win on what he described as the best night of his professional career.

Cutler, McKenna and Hickey win inside the distance

Bournemouth’s Lee Cutler stopped Aaron Sutton in the third round of their middleweight bout at 0:31 after a right hand dislocated Sutton’s shoulder. Sutton left the ring for medical treatment. Cutler improved to 16-2.

Irish middleweight Stevie McKenna needed 64 seconds to halt Casey James Streeter, dropping him with a left hook moments after the opening bell and finishing with a follow-up flurry. Middleweight prospect Sam Hickey stopped Todd Tompkins in the second round at 1:22, closing the show with counter rights after controlling the opener behind the jab.

The lone main-card decision went to Ivan Dychko, who took a split decision over Harvey Dykes in a 10-round heavyweight contest. Dychko, an Olympic bronze medalist, dropped Dykes in the first round and worked behind the jab and body shots. The scorecards read 94-95, 97-92 and 97-92.

Prelims

On the preliminary card, Leon Hughes stopped Mario Vergiev in the third round at 0:52 of their light heavyweight bout, and Alex MacMillan halted Leo Fanthome in the second round at 1:44 of a welterweight contest, scoring three knockdowns across the two rounds.

Zuffa Boxing 07 full results

Chris Billam-Smith def. Ryan Rozicki, TKO 7 (corner retirement), cruiserweight

Cheavon Clarke def. Jack Massey, TKO 7 (1:24), cruiserweight

Lee Cutler def. Aaron Sutton, TKO 3 (0:31, shoulder injury), middleweight

Stevie McKenna def. Casey James Streeter, TKO 1 (1:04), middleweight

Sam Hickey def. Todd Tompkins, KO 2 (1:22), middleweight

Ivan Dychko def. Harvey Dykes, split decision (94-95, 97-92, 97-92), heavyweight

Leon Hughes def. Mario Vergiev, TKO 3 (0:52), light heavyweight

Alex MacMillan def. Leo Fanthome, TKO 2 (1:44), welterweight

Seven of the eight bouts ended inside the distance, with Dychko’s split decision the only verdict to reach the cards.