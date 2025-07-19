Sebastian Fundora Stops Tim Tszyu In Eight

By: Sean Crose

The 22-1 Sebastian Fundora put his WBC Junior middleweight title on the line Saturday night against former opponent Tim Tszyu. Fundora won their first fight though that was largely due to a horrendous cut on Tszyu’s head. Suffice to say the 25-2 Tszyu wanted to show that the first bout was a fluke. Could he be able to get to the exceedingly tall Fundora however??

Tszyu got dropped in the first by Fundora. Beating the count, Tszyu seemed no worse for wear. The second saw both men become aggressive. With that being said, Fundora began firing at will. An uppercut sent Tszyu to the ropes where Pandora subsequently banged away at him. Tszyu was fighting well but Fundora was fighting better. Indeed, Fundora’s jab may have told the tale of the third.

A powerful Fundora left exploded on Tszyu in the forth. Tszyu escaped the moment, however, and was able fight well. To be sure, he managed to nail Fundora later in the round. To his credit, Tszyu went on to have a solid fifth for himself. The sixth round showcased Tszyu’s aggression early, but Fundora was able to fend Tszyu off with his jab.

By the seventh, Tszyu was still trying to get inside on Fundora. And indeed he did. Fundora responded by brawling. His face bloodied, Fundora had definitely found himself in a fight. Strangely enough, however, Tszyu didn’t get up to start the eighth round, which meant Fundora had successfully defended his title belt.