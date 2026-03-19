Premier Boxing Champions has taken its share of criticism since moving from Showtime to Amazon Prime Video — lower output, inconsistent scheduling, stretches where the deepest roster in boxing sat idle while the rest of the sport raced ahead. The Cinco de Mayo Weekend card PBC is building for May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is a direct answer to all of it.

Undefeated two-division world champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) will move up to 200 pounds to challenge unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (48-1, 30 KOs) in the main event of a PBC pay-per-view available on Prime Video, with DAZN.com also carrying the broadcast. PBC announced the full undercard on Wednesday, adding a WBA super middleweight world title fight as the co-main event and two additional all-Mexican bouts to a lineup that now rivals anything the promotion has assembled since landing on Prime Video.

The Main Event: Benavidez Chases History at Cruiserweight

Benavidez-Zurdo is a fight that grew out of years of gym warfare. The two have sparred extensively, and both have spoken publicly about those sessions with the kind of mutual respect that usually means the rounds were real. Benavidez acknowledged as much at the February press conference in Las Vegas: “We’ve had so many great sparring sessions and I told Zurdo then, we’ll have to do this on pay-per-view one day. Now we’re going for two titles on May 2.”

For Benavidez, the stakes go well beyond adding a third divisional title to his collection — though that alone would be significant. The 29-year-old from Phoenix became the youngest super middleweight world champion in history at 20 when he beat Ronald Gavril for the vacant WBC belt in 2017. He lost the title twice outside the ring — once to a positive cocaine test, once on the scale — and rebuilt his career with the kind of résumé that leaves no room for debate. Caleb Plant by unanimous decision. Demetrius Andrade stopped in six. Oleksandr Gvozdyk dethroned for the WBC light heavyweight title. David Morrell Jr., then unbeaten, outpointed to unify. Anthony Yarde demolished in seven in his most recent outing last November in Riyadh.

Now he is bypassing a likely path toward Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev at 175 to jump 25 pounds into Ramírez’s division. His father and trainer, Jose Benavidez Sr., framed the move in characteristically blunt terms: “David Benavidez doesn’t just have to win, he has to show out to prove he can go after the Bivols and Beterbievs.”

Ramírez, 34, from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, has earned his position the traditional way — by going where the belts are. He held the WBO super middleweight title for two years beginning in 2016, making five defenses including two wins over Jesse Hart and victories against then-undefeated contenders Alexis Angulo and Habib Ahmed. His lone loss came against Bivol at light heavyweight in 2022. Rather than linger at 175 and fight for scraps, Ramírez moved up to cruiserweight and promptly took over the division, winning the WBA title with a unanimous decision over Arsen Goulamirian in March 2024 and adding the WBO belt by outpointing Chris Billam-Smith that November. He defended both against former champion Yuniel Dorticos last June before undergoing shoulder surgery. Benavidez will be his first opponent back.

The matchup is historically unprecedented: the first Mexico vs. Mexico world championship fight to ever take place above 168 pounds. Combined, Benavidez and Ramírez bring a 79-1 record with 55 knockouts. Both men are comfortable at range and on the inside, and both possess the kind of volume and power that tends to produce fights fans remember. Ramírez has the size, the experience at the weight, and the championship pedigree at 200. Benavidez has the speed, the engine, and the growing sense that he is close to becoming the face of the sport.

“I feel like I’m on the cusp of being the face of boxing,” Benavidez said at the press conference. “And if Zurdo wins, his stock goes up. There’s greatness on the other side of that tunnel for both of us.”

A Card With Depth Behind It

PBC filled out the undercard on Wednesday with three bouts that reflect real investment in the event rather than filler.

The co-main event is a legitimate world title fight. WBA super middleweight champion Armando “Toro” Reséndiz (16-2, 11 KOs) will make his first defense against former 154-pound world champion Jaime Munguía (45-2, 35 KOs). Reséndiz, 27, earned the belt the hard way — upsetting Caleb Plant by split decision last May in a performance that saw him outlanding the former champion 186-108 per CompuBox. Trained by Manny Robles, the Nayarit native showed the kind of relentless pressure and body work that wears down technically superior opponents. Munguía, 29, from Tijuana, is one of Mexico’s most popular active fighters — a former 154-pound titleholder with five defenses and a reputation for crowd-pleasing aggression. He fell short in an undisputed title bid against Canelo Alvarez in 2024, but a win over Reséndiz would make him a two-division champion and put him back in the world title conversation at 168.

Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs), the 30-year-old from Parral, Chihuahua who has been knocking on the door at 140 pounds, takes on heavy-handed Tijuana brawler Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight matchup. Duarte rides a four-fight winning streak and was scheduled to challenge IBF champion Richardson Hitchins before a fight-day illness scratched that opportunity. Fierro is coming off a February 2025 war with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz that landed on multiple Fight of the Year lists.

The pay-per-view opener features two unbeaten Mexican fighters: Isaac “Puro México” Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) against Alan Sandoval (30-0-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight bout. Sandoval, who has finished 13 of his last 14 opponents, will be making his U.S. debut. At least one additional undercard fight is expected to be announced.

PBC’s Cinco de Mayo Statement

Cinco de Mayo Weekend in Las Vegas has been the sport’s most valuable piece of real estate for decades, a tradition built by Oscar De La Hoya, Julio César Chávez, and extended most recently by Canelo Alvarez’s decade-long grip on the date. With Canelo sidelined by injury, the holiday’s signature card was an open lane — and PBC drove into it.

The event is co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Sampson Boxing in association with TGB Promotions, a cross-promotional arrangement that reflects the realities of modern boxing dealmaking. “I’m really excited about Cinco de Mayo weekend this year,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “These guys have 55 knockouts between them. They’re not gonna bore the crowd. They’re gonna put on a show.”

The distribution setup is worth noting. The PPV will be available on Prime Video — PBC’s home platform — but also through DAZN.com, a first for PBC. In a sport where platform fragmentation remains the biggest barrier to fan engagement, putting the same PPV on two major streaming services is a practical concession to reality. Traditional cable and satellite ordering remains available as well. The consumer still pays the PPV price regardless of platform, but the additional access point through DAZN — which now houses Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, and Top Rank — widens the potential audience.

The May 2 card comes five weeks after PBC’s March 28 PPV headlined by Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Two major pay-per-view events in five weeks is the kind of scheduling cadence PBC’s critics have said the promotion needs. Whether it signals a sustained shift or a seasonal burst remains to be seen, but the product PBC is putting on the table for Cinco de Mayo Weekend — an undefeated pound-for-pound contender jumping divisions to challenge a unified champion, a world title co-main event, and an all-Mexican supporting card at T-Mobile Arena on the sport’s most iconic weekend — is the strongest argument the promotion has made for itself since landing on Prime Video.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.