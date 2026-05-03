Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority is planning a Riyadh Season Japan card for February 2027 at IG Arena in Nagoya, with undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue against unified super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez as the proposed main event, according to a RONSPO report published Sunday on Yahoo News Japan. The report estimates Inoue’s purse at approximately 5 billion yen.

The fight is being matchmade behind the scenes, according to the report, and no contract has been signed. Saudi entertainment chairman Turki Alalshikh attended Saturday’s Tokyo Dome card, where he stood on the ring with WBO officials during pre-fight ceremonies and watched ringside alongside Terence Crawford as Inoue defeated Junto Nakatani by unanimous decision.

The Proposed Sequence

Per the RONSPO report, the path to the fight runs through two intermediate bouts. Rodriguez (22-0, 15 KOs) faces Antonio Vargas on June 13 at Desert Diamond Arena in his bantamweight debut, with the WBA bantamweight title at stake. The plan, per the report, is for Rodriguez to drop back to super flyweight after Vargas to face the winner of the June 6 IBF super flyweight title fight in Aichi between Willibaldo Garcia and Andrew Moloney for undisputed status at 115. Rodriguez would then move up two divisions to challenge Inoue at 122.

RONSPO reports that the bout would serve as Inoue’s final appearance at super bantamweight, with a move to featherweight planned for summer 2027 in pursuit of a fifth-division world title.

Inoue, Hearn, and the Money Trail

Inoue signaled the matchup himself in an April 6 TikTok Live, telling viewers featherweight would be his final challenge and that he had “Nakatani and maybe one more” left at super bantamweight. He did not name Rodriguez. RONSPO reported that no other plausible opponent fit the description.

Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn, who promotes Rodriguez, told The Ring in mid-April that “early preliminary discussions” had begun with Alalshikh and called the fight “inevitable.” The Ring reported Sunday that the matchup was being targeted for January 2027 with venue undecided. The two reports differ on the month and venue but share the year and the structure of the deal.

Alalshikh signed Inoue to a three-year, 3 billion yen sponsorship agreement in 2024, per RONSPO, and has since featured Inoue on Riyadh Season cards in Saudi Arabia, including the December 2025 “The Ring V: Night of the Samurai” event where Inoue outpointed Alan Picasso. A Japan-based Riyadh Season card would be a first for the brand, which has staged events in Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Venue

IG Arena in Nagoya opened in July 2025 and seats approximately 17,000. Inoue’s most recent fight at the venue was a unanimous decision over Murodjon Akhmadaliev on September 14, 2025. NTT Docomo, which holds Japanese broadcast rights to Inoue’s fights through Lemino, is a participating operator of the arena.

Inoue’s Position

Inoue, asked in a yes-or-no segment by DAZN Boxing prior to the Nakatani fight whether he would face Rodriguez, answered yes. Asked whether he believed he would win, he again answered yes. After Saturday’s fight, he declined to identify a next opponent, telling reporters his future was “a blank slate” and that he intended to take a long rest. “My boxing life doesn’t end here,” Inoue said in his post-fight press conference, per RONSPO. “I can still build more legend.”

Rodriguez (22-0, 15 KOs) holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles and is ranked No. 4 pound-for-pound by The Ring. Inoue (33-0, 27 KOs) holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine super bantamweight titles, is ranked No. 2 pound-for-pound, and retained his belts by unanimous decision over Nakatani on May 2 at Tokyo Dome.