The reported September title fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli has produced a wide range of reactions from across the sport, with promoters, fellow champions, and Canelo’s former representative all weighing in over the past 72 hours.

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger first reported on April 30 that Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) and Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) had agreed to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 12 for Mbilli’s WBC super middleweight title. It would be Alvarez’s first bout since his unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford last September. Dan Rafael subsequently reported on X that while Alvarez had agreed to terms, the Mbilli side had not yet signed paperwork.

Turki Alalshikh Backs the Report

Riyadh Season chairman Turki Alalshikh addressed the conflicting reporting directly in a video posted to X, standing alongside the reporter who broke the story. According to Boxing News 24, Alalshikh said in the clip: “Done. It’s not truth. Coppinger has lied. We don’t have the contract. We only have our word.”

In an accompanying post on X, Alalshikh wrote: “Dan, my friend, we never learn. When I say it is done, it is done. The word comes before the paper.”

Mbilli’s Camp: “We Got Business”

Mbilli’s promoter Camille Estephan was the first from the champion’s side to respond publicly. As Boxing Social reported, Estephan posted “We got business” on his verified social media accounts shortly after the news broke, alongside a photo of Mbilli and Canelo and a link to Coppinger’s report.

Estephan had told FightsATW on March 28 that both sides wanted the fight. “I think Canelo wants to fight Mbilli and Mbilli wants to fight Canelo. We have spoken many times, and the will is there to make it happen. It’s as close as ever. Christian has the WBC title, and Canelo wants it back, but we don’t want to give it back.”

Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso had previously spoken favorably about the matchup. Per TalkSport’s George Glinski, Reynoso said: “If it ends up happening. We saw the great fight Mbilli had with Lester Martinez, and it would be a great challenge for Canelo.”

Benavidez: “Who the F*** Is Mbilli?”

Speaking to reporters at the MGM Grand on Thursday ahead of his cruiserweight title fight against Gilberto Ramirez, David Benavidez offered the loudest dissenting voice. Benavidez has long campaigned for a fight with Alvarez and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding the matchup.

“Nobody wants to see that sh*t,” Benavidez told a group of reporters, per The Ring’s Keith Idec. “You guys wanna see that? Who the f*** is Mbilli? I think he would of been better off if he would’ve fought Diego Pacheco. Diego Pacheco has a way bigger name than Mbilli.”

Benavidez added that his focus was on his own card that weekend at T-Mobile Arena. “But I don’t know. You guys keep asking me about Canelo. This is a ‘Monster’ weekend this weekend.”

For context on the rankings: per The Ring’s super middleweight ratings, Alvarez is No. 1, Mbilli is No. 3, and Pacheco is No. 5.

De La Hoya: “A Few Fights Away From Retirement”

Oscar De La Hoya, Alvarez’s former promoter at Golden Boy, was equally critical. Speaking to reporter Sean Zittel and later to media in Las Vegas, De La Hoya questioned both the opponent and the location.

“I don’t like the fight,” De La Hoya said, per Boxing Social. “Mbilli? Come on.”

De La Hoya argued the bout signals where Alvarez is in his career. “I think every fighter has his peak and then you start to see the exit clearly. Canelo is right there. A few fights away from retirement.”

He added: “I don’t blame him from taking the money and running but I do feel he has a few good fights left in him against great fighters. But not Mbilli.”

De La Hoya also pushed back on the Saudi Arabia venue, saying he would have preferred to see Alvarez fight in Las Vegas in front of his US fanbase.

The Matchup

Alvarez, 35, is coming off elbow surgery following the Crawford loss. He has not fought since September 13, 2025. Sean Crose recently examined where Alvarez stands following that defeat.

Mbilli, 31, is a Cameroonian-French fighter based in Montreal. He was elevated from interim to full WBC champion in January 2026 following Crawford’s retirement. His most recent bout was a split draw with Lester Martinez on the Canelo-Crawford undercard, a fight The Ring described as one of the year’s best action bouts. He has not fought since being recognized as full champion.

The card is being billed as “Mexico vs. The World,” with the full undercard yet to be announced.