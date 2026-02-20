Benavidez To Face Zurdo Ramirez In May

By: Sean Crose

Word broke on Friday that David Benavidez will be fighting Zurdo Ramirez this May in a pay-per-view event. The scheduled 12 rounder at the T-Mobile arena in Vegas will make interesting viewing this Cinco de Mayo weekend. Now the WBA and WBO world cruiserweight titlist, Ramirez will be facing his biggest opponent in possibly his entire career save for Canelo Alvarez when he slips in the ropes to face Benavidez.

This frankly has the makings of an excellent fight. Benavidez is a thunderously hard punching individual though. He’s now moving up and in weight yet again to face Ramirez. Having only lost to Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol Ramirez, no doubt is thrilled to have a chance to face the widely feared Benavidez, who’s been looking to have a high quality big fight for a while now, at least since he bested Caleb Plant a few years back in impressive fashion.