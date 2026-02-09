How to Watch Boxing in 2026: The Complete Streaming and Broadcast Guide

Gone are the days of turning on HBO on a Saturday night and watching the best fighters in the world. Gone are Showtime, USA Network’s Tuesday Night Fights, ABC’s Wide World of Sports — the platforms where generations of fans fell in love with this sport. ESPN just walked away from Top Rank after eight years. For the first time in modern history, no major boxing promotion has a linear television deal in the United States.

The sport now lives across a half-dozen streaming platforms, and which one you need on any given Saturday depends on which promoter is running the card. This guide covers all of them — the major platforms and the independent streamers that most fans don’t know exist. Bookmark it. We update it when deals change.

DAZN

DAZN is the closest thing boxing has to a home base. Over 50 live fight cards per year, 500-plus archived fights, original documentaries, and studio programming. It carries Matchroom Boxing (Eddie Hearn), Queensberry Promotions (Frank Warren), and the Riyadh Season cards from Turki Alalshikh. If you follow Dmitry Bivol, Teofimo Lopez, Vergil Ortiz Jr., or anyone on a Matchroom card, this is where they fight.

Three pricing tiers. DAZN Flex: $29.99/month, no commitment. DAZN Annual: $19.99/month billed as $224.99 upfront. DAZN Ultimate: $44.99/month or $449.99/year, which includes a minimum of 12 PPV events annually that would otherwise cost $59.99 each. Ultimate also unlocks HDR and Dolby 5.1 for select events. One device limit on PPV. No free trial.

Paramount+ (Zuffa Boxing)

The biggest new player. Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing — a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Sela — signed a five-year deal reportedly worth $100 million per year with Paramount+. Launched January 23, 2026 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. White’s pitch: competitive matchmaking, a UFC-style promotional model, and his own championship system that bypasses the traditional sanctioning bodies.

All events stream on Paramount+ ($7.99/month Essential, $13.99/month Premium). No additional PPV charges announced. Paramount+ also carries UFC starting in 2026 under a separate $7.7 billion deal, making it the most cost-effective combat sports subscription if you follow both boxing and MMA.

Amazon Prime Video (PBC)

Premier Boxing Champions lives on Amazon Prime Video. Non-PPV cards in the PBC Championship Boxing series are included with a standard Prime membership ($14.99/month or $139/year). PPV events run $79.99 on top — the highest per-event price in the sport. You don’t need Prime to buy a PPV; anyone can purchase through the platform.

Netflix

Netflix doesn’t have a standing deal with any promoter. It purchases individual mega-events as one-off spectacles, included free with every subscription — no PPV. Crawford’s unanimous decision over Canelo drew 41.4 million viewers. Paul-Tyson drew 108 million concurrent streams. Plans start at $6.99/month. Netflix picks fights for spectacle and subscriber acquisition. Don’t expect monthly cards. When Netflix does boxing, it erases every other platform’s reach in a single night. When it doesn’t, it doesn’t exist as a boxing outlet.

ESPN

ESPN dropped Top Rank after eight years in July 2025 and currently has no standing boxing broadcast agreement. ESPN still covers boxing editorially and carries schedule listings, but the meaningful live fight programming has moved elsewhere. Some regional boxing does still air on fringe ESPN channels — ESPN Deportes and smaller digital properties — but the marquee platform that once carried Top Rank every week is gone. ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+) runs $11.99/month; ESPN Unlimited is $29.99/month. Neither currently guarantees regular live boxing cards. ESPN’s path back to boxing may run through a future Zuffa Boxing arrangement, but nothing is signed.

Top Rank Classics (Free)

After losing ESPN, Top Rank launched a FAST channel — free, ad-supported streaming — on Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, and Vizio. No subscription, no account needed. Xander Zayas, Naoya Inoue (co-promotional), and a roster of legitimate prospects still fight under the Top Rank banner. Bob Arum says he’s negotiating a new streaming deal. Until it lands, Top Rank is the only major promotion you can watch free.

ProBox TV

ProBox TV has carved out a real space in the boxing media landscape as a dedicated boxing news channel that also streams live fights. Founded by Garry Jonas, ProBox runs live event broadcasts, daily talk shows, fight results coverage, and news programming — all free. It fills a gap that’s existed since the sport lost its traditional television homes, functioning as both a media outlet and an event platform. If you want boxing content running in the background while you work or want to catch a live card that isn’t on the major streamers, ProBox is worth having bookmarked.

Independent and Grassroots Platforms

The major platforms carry the title fights and the PPV headliners. These platforms cover the rest of the sport — the regional cards, the prospect showcases, the international events, and the grassroots boxing that feeds the entire ecosystem.

PPV.com

PPV.com is a standalone streaming platform that carries boxing PPV events on a fight-by-fight basis. No subscription required — you buy the event, you watch the event. It serves as an alternative purchase point for cards that also air on other platforms, and carries events from multiple promoters. If you don’t want to commit to a monthly subscription anywhere but still want to buy a specific fight night, PPV.com is built for that.

TrillerTV (Formerly FITE)

TrillerTV — still known as FITE to most of the boxing world — is the widest platform for live boxing that most fans don’t use. Over 1,000 live events per year across combat sports. Regional title fights, international championship bouts, independent promoter cards, and PPV events that don’t have a home on the majors all end up here. TrillerTV+ subscription runs $9.99/month. Individual PPVs available à la carte. If a fight is happening somewhere in the world and it’s not on DAZN, Prime, Paramount+, or Netflix, there’s a good chance TrillerTV has it.

BXNG TV

BXNG TV streams on the Vyre Network app and focuses on grassroots professional boxing — the cards featuring tomorrow’s contenders at small venues across the country. Over 30 events per year. If you want to watch prospects develop before they show up on a major platform, BXNG is one of the best ways to find them. Available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, and web.

Millions.co

Millions.co is a social commerce platform where fighters stream live events, sell merchandise, and connect directly with fans. USA Boxing Metro uses it. Regional promotions stream cards through it. Watch parties with pro boxers commenting on live events are a unique feature. Free to join; individual streams priced by the athlete or promoter.

Combat Sports Now

Combat Sports Now is a live and on-demand streaming platform carrying MMA, boxing, BJJ, and bare-knuckle events from promotions across the country. Small shows, regional cards — the kind of events where you see a 6-0 kid fight an 8-2 journeyman, and three years later one of them is on DAZN.

Swerve TV (Golden Boy Library)

Golden Boy Promotions just signed a multi-year deal with Swerve TV, a free ad-supported streaming platform. Golden Boy’s fight library — De La Hoya, Mayweather, Canelo, Pacquiao, Hopkins — airs weekly on Swerve Combat. The deal also includes live preliminary bouts for select Golden Boy tentpole events. Available on Roku, Fubo TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, DirecTV, Sling, and others. Golden Boy’s live main events remain on DAZN — De La Hoya confirmed he’s finalizing a renewal — but the Swerve deal gives the library a free, always-on home.

UFC Fight Pass

UFC Fight Pass ($10.99/month) carries some boxing content alongside its MMA programming — historical cards, select live events, and smaller promotion coverage. Zuffa Boxing’s launch may eventually bring more boxing content here, but the primary Zuffa home is Paramount+.

The Cheat Sheet

Screenshot this:

Matchroom Boxing (Hearn) → DAZN

Queensberry Promotions (Warren) → DAZN

Golden Boy Promotions (De La Hoya) → DAZN (live) / Swerve TV (library, free)

Riyadh Season (Alalshikh) → DAZN or Netflix (mega-events)

Premier Boxing Champions (Haymon) → Amazon Prime Video

Zuffa Boxing (White / TKO / Sela) → Paramount+

Top Rank (Arum) → Top Rank Classics (free: Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku)

Most Valuable Promotions (Jake Paul) → Netflix

Independent / Regional → TrillerTV, BXNG TV, Millions.co, Combat Sports Now

Boxing Insider Promotions → Live at the venue, coverage on BoxingInsider.com

Co-promoted events can land on unexpected platforms. Crawford-Canelo was a Riyadh Season card but aired on Netflix through the Zuffa/Sela partnership. When a fight is officially announced, the platform is always confirmed — follow BoxingInsider.com and we’ll always tell you where to watch.

The PPV Rundown

DAZN PPV: $59.99/event (included with Ultimate at $44.99/month)

Amazon Prime Video PPV: $79.99/event

Paramount+ / Zuffa Boxing: No PPV (included with subscription)

Netflix: No PPV (included with subscription)

TrillerTV PPV: Varies by event ($14.99–$59.99)

Free Boxing Worth Watching

Top Rank Classics — live cards on Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku. No subscription.

Swerve TV / Golden Boy Classics — free library and select live prelims on Roku, Fubo, Sling.

ProBox TV — free boxing news channel with live fights and talk shows.

YouTube — promoters stream undercards and prelims free. DAZN, Golden Boy, and PBC all post full fight replays, press conferences, and weigh-ins.

Social media — press conferences and weigh-ins stream free on X and Instagram from most promoters.

There’s no single subscription that covers the sport. You go where your fighters are. If your guy is on DAZN, you’re on DAZN. If the fight you want is a PBC PPV on Prime Video, you’re buying that PPV. That’s the reality of boxing in 2026 — the promoter determines the platform, and the platform determines what’s in your wallet that month.

The days of one channel carrying the whole sport are over. This guide will help you navigate what replaced it.

Updated February 2026.