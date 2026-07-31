By Boxing Insider Staff

The most far-reaching section of the Senate’s Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act has nothing to do with unified boxing organizations. Buried in Section 4 of the bill text is a rewrite of the medical requirements in the Professional Boxing Safety Act, the 1996 law that already governs every professional boxing match in the United States. The new requirements are not a UBO condition. They bind every promoter, every commission, and every fighter in every state, on every card from a Las Vegas pay-per-view to a four-rounder in a hotel ballroom, starting 180 days after enactment.

For fighters, the change is a national safety floor the sport has never had. For the club shows that keep professional boxing alive between the big nights, it is a new cost structure on a short clock: if the bill clears the Senate this fall and is signed before the Congress ends in January, the full medical table is binding federal law by next summer, roughly one licensing cycle away. And the bill does not say who pays for it.

What Every State Would Have to Require

The bill replaces the current law’s general physical examination requirement with a specific table of exams, each one required before a fighter can be certified fit to compete. The national minimum becomes: a complete physical examination including blood work, valid one year. A dilated eye examination, valid one year. An electrocardiogram, valid one year, with a cardiac stress test added for fighters 40 and older. HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C antibody tests, valid six months. Brain health examinations, valid one year: fighters under 40 need either a brain MRI or an in-person examination by a neurologist, while fighters 40 and older need both a brain MRI and an MRA. Female fighters need a pregnancy test within 14 days of competing. The under-40 option is worth noting: because the bill accepts a neurologist’s examination in place of imaging, a fighter could satisfy the federal brain health requirement for an entire career without a single brain scan.

Every examination must be conducted in person by a physician, which the bill now defines as a holder of an MD or DO degree, with a written opinion that nothing in the results contraindicates safe competition. The bill also requires an ambulance and medical personnel on site, closing a gap in the current statute, which says “or.” Within two years, every ringside physician in the country must hold a certification through a state commission, a medical board, or a program run by the Association of Boxing Commissions with the Association of Ringside Physicians. Every fighter must carry $50,000 in medical coverage for bout injuries and $15,000 in accidental death coverage, with premiums that cannot be charged to the fighter. And every promoter must pay a minimum of $200 per scheduled round.

Fifty States, No Two Sets of Rules Alike

To understand what that table changes, you have to understand what exists now, which is a different rulebook at every state line. There is no national medical standard in professional boxing. Each of the state athletic commissions sets its own requirements, some states have no commission at all and operate under borrowed supervision, and the spread between the top and bottom of the range is the entire story of this bill. The Senate Commerce Committee’s own fact sheet for the legislation lists it among the four problems the bill exists to solve, noting that basic requirements for medical examinations, ringside care, drug testing, and insurance differ from state to state. The ABC’s published survey of commission medical requirements documents that spread state by state, and it is wide enough that a fighter denied clearance in one jurisdiction can drive a few hours and get licensed in another, a patchwork this publication mapped in detail in March.

At the top of the range sit states like California and New Jersey. California requires an annual physical, an annual eye examination, an EKG, HIV and hepatitis blood work, a neurological examination valid 15 months, and a brain MRI valid five years, with detailed imaging specifications written into the requirement. New Jersey, where Boxing Insider Promotions stages its Atlantic City cards under the State Athletic Control Board, runs on six month cycles: blood work, physical, dilated ophthalmologist eye exam, and EKG all valid six months, a CT or MRI of the brain within three years, a one-time coagulation panel for first-time fighters, and for boxers 40 and over an MRI and MRA of the brain plus a stress echocardiogram with a cardiologist’s written clearance. Fighting in those states already means meeting most of what the Senate bill would require, and in New Jersey’s case the state cadence is stricter than the federal table in several categories.

At the other end are the states where club boxing has the thinnest requirements and, not coincidentally, some of its most active small-hall circuits. Under current Tennessee rules, a fighter needs six month blood work, a pre-licensing physical valid for the full two year license, a dilated eye exam also valid two years, and a neurological examination only at age 35 and older. No EKG. No MRI at any age. Mississippi’s requirements have historically ranked among the lightest in the country; the ABC survey lists blood work for HIV and Hepatitis C, an event-day physical, and nothing else. No Hepatitis B test, no eye exam, no heart testing, no brain imaging, no neurological examination at any age.

Under the Senate bill, that gap closes by federal mandate. A fighter licensing in Tennessee would need an annual physical instead of a biennial one, an annual dilated eye exam, an annual EKG, and an annual brain MRI or neurologist visit regardless of age. A fighter in Mississippi would go from two blood tests and a day-of physical to the full table. The bill permits states to satisfy the requirement with equivalent or stronger alternatives, so New Jersey keeps its stricter rules, but no state can stay below the line. This is, in substance, the California and New Jersey medical package converted into federal law for all 50 states.

Safer, and Someone Has to Pay for It

No one in the sport seriously disputes that the table makes fighters safer. Annual brain imaging for every professional, heart screening at every age, certified ringside physicians, and a real insurance floor address exactly the inconsistencies that fighter advocates have documented for decades. The dispute, raised directly at the Senate Commerce Committee’s April hearing, is who absorbs the cost.

The bill answers that question for UBO fighters only. A unified boxing organization is made financially responsible for meeting the medical conditions for every fighter under contract, deductibles excepted. For the rest of the sport, the roughly whole of it that will never sign with a UBO, the bill is silent, and the numbers show what that silence means. The bill’s own minimum purse is $200 per scheduled round, so a four round fighter is guaranteed $800. A brain MRI at a freestanding imaging center, where fighters typically go, commonly runs several hundred dollars cash, with federal price transparency data showing the same scan starting around $400 and climbing past ten times that at hospital imaging departments. Even at the low end, the single biggest item on the federal medical table consumes a meaningful share of a four round purse, it recurs every year, and it sits alongside the dilated eye exam, the EKG, the physical with blood work, and antibody panels twice annually. In most low-requirement states, that bill lands on the fighter. It also gives the under-40 imaging clause an economic dimension: a fighter weighing a scan against a fraction of his purse is being nudged toward the cheaper neurologist visit the bill accepts instead. Promoters who absorb medical costs to keep cards filled, a common arrangement at the club level, face the same math multiplied across every fighter on the show, including out-of-state opponents who arrive without current paperwork.

The commissions carry new weight too. When the Congressional Budget Office analyzed the House version, it identified the requirement that state commissions establish additional safety procedures as an intergovernmental mandate, estimating the cost below the threshold requiring further review but confirming that verifying expanded exams, imaging, and written physician opinions becomes state administrative work. Commissions in states that currently process a day-of physical and two blood tests would be reviewing MRI reports.

What the bill cannot do is order a state commission to adopt the table. Congress lacks the constitutional power to commandeer state agencies, and the bill does not try; like the 1996 Act it amends, it binds people rather than states. Section 5 provides that “no person may arrange, promote, organize, produce, or fight in a professional boxing match” unless the requirements are met, which places the legal obligation on the promoter and the fighters directly, as federal law, in every state. A commission that declines to update its checklist faces no penalty. The promoter staging a show under that checklist does. A card held in a state that still requires only two blood tests and a day-of physical would leave every promoter involved in violation of federal law the moment a fighter competes without the mandated imaging, heart testing, and insurance, and state approval is no defense to a federal statute.

How that obligation actually gets enforced is the same open question that runs through the rest of the bill. The criminal penalties in the Professional Boxing Safety Act have gone essentially unused in three decades, and nothing in the new text adds an enforcement mechanism for the medical floor beyond them. In practice, compliance would arrive the way it always has: through liability rather than prosecution. A fighter injured on a card that skipped a federally required brain scan presents a civil case that is close to indefensible, and existing law gives boxers a private right of action in federal court. Insurance carriers, broadcasters, and venue operators price that risk long before any prosecutor looks at it, which is why states have historically folded the federal minimums into their own paperwork. A state that refused would not stop the law from applying. It would create a pocket of boxing that is federally illegal and practically unprosecuted, the same gray zone the original Act produced in the areas it declined to police, with every promoter operating inside it carrying the exposure.

The medical table is also the part of this legislation most likely to become law as written. The House-passed version contains substantially the same requirements, meaning the medical floor is among the few provisions both chambers already agree on heading into reconciliation, whatever happens to the contract and enforcement provisions that divide them. The question the text leaves open is the one that decides what club boxing looks like on the other side: whether the states where a show could be staged on the thinnest requirements, which are often the states where a show can be staged at all, still have a small-hall business once every fighter on the card needs a file of imaging and clearances that until now only the strictest commissions in the country demanded.