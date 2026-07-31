By: Sean Crose

It was supposed to be an easy night’s work. Gervonta Davis, lightweight star and world titlist, was supposed to cruise right past Lamont Roach or even stop him within the distance. What wasn’t expected was the fact that Roach would not only perform equally to Davis but would end up being regarded by many as the winner of the fight. It was a thrilling affair, but in the minds of many Roach bested Davis that March night in Brooklyn. A rematch was expected, but we all know that sort of thing doesn’t really happen much in boxing when a lucrative fighter like Davis survives a close call.

Instead, Davis went back to his life of fortune, fame and law enforcement troubles while Roach kept on rolling. While Davis hasn’t fought anyone since Roach, the determined Roach has battled Isaac Cruz to a draw, just like he fought Davis to a draw. Some fighters just aren’t popular with those who run the fight word, and Roach is arguably among their number. With that being said, the man will once again be fighting for a lightweight title – this time the WBC belt – when he faces William Zepeda Saturday night in Vegas.

This has the makings of a solid fight actually. At the very least watching it should make for an entertaining Saturday night. The twenty-nine-year-old Roach may not be a powerhouse, but he’s an exceedingly skilled and formidable combatant – just ask Gervonta Davis. Zepeda on the other hand is a well-regarded veteran whose lost but once in his career and that was to Shakur Stevenson in July of last year. He’s bested Tevin Farmer twice and 27 of his 33 victories have come within the distance. While Roach will likely be the favorite walking into Saturday’s scheduled 12 rounder, this may be an event where anything can happen.

Should Roach emerge victorious this weekend he will finally have a world lightweight title belt in his possession. He’s been the holder of the WBA junior lightweight strap but has never held a lightweight title. One thing Roach has to have on his mind heading into Saturday is that judges are apt to give him draws in big fights. Should he get the best of Zepeda (and that’s no guarantee) he’s going to have to do so in indisputable fashion – otherwise he may end up with yet another maddening draw on his resume.

Speaking with Sean Zittel recently, Roach made it clear he aims to dominate entire rounds so that there will be no room for error on the part of the judges. Zepeda, of course, isn’t looking for any disappointing draw either. He wants to walk out of the ring Saturday night with that belt around his waist. He’s a well-known fighter but he’s never won a world title after all. Which is part of what makes this fight so interesting… these two men really, really want to win a lightweight world title. Strong motivations make for some strong boxing.

Although Saturdays fights won’t bring in the draw last weekend’s fights did it may prove to be better than the matches that Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and even Earl Spence engaged in. Those were all disappointing affairs unless you were rooting for Tim Tszyu or the underdogs of the Fury and Joshua fights. This fight might actually be pretty good. Again it’s a fascinating matchup between two hungry fighters. Provided there’s no draw involved, one of these two men will finally come into his own, getting his piece of the credit, and the spotlight. Roach is a cool customer in interviews. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles the heat on Saturday.