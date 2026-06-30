The WBC super middleweight title fight between champion Christian Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) has been pushed back from September 12 to late October. The bout will still take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The change was first reported by Ring Magazine over the weekend, with ESPN reporting the bout would shift to late October. Mbilli’s promoter, Eye of the Tiger Management, confirmed the move on Monday. The promotion said the fight was repositioned as part of Riyadh Season’s expanding calendar, with the program’s seventh edition set to open in October. No further official reason was given, and an exact date has not been announced.

The September 12 slot is now expected to feature a WBC welterweight title fight between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

Mbilli addressed the delay in a statement released by Eye of the Tiger. “I’ve been waiting for this fight for years. One more month or one less won’t change anything. My time will come,” the champion said.

Eye of the Tiger president and founder Camille Estephan added: “Whether it’s in September or October, Christian Mbilli will leave the ring victorious. And now more than ever, Canelo will have absolutely no excuse for not being fully prepared.”

How the matchup came together

Alvarez is set to fight for the first time since losing his undisputed super middleweight championship to Terence Crawford by unanimous decision in September 2025. That defeat was the third of his 68-fight career, following earlier losses to Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) retired after the win, scattering the 168-pound titles.

Mbilli, the interim WBC titleholder, was elevated to full champion following Crawford’s retirement. The fight with Alvarez, originally confirmed in May, will be his first defense of the belt.

Arum backs Mbilli

Bob Arum, whose Top Rank has co-promoted Mbilli, has repeatedly predicted that the champion will beat Alvarez. Speaking to Ring Magazine, the Top Rank chairman said the comeback could mark the close of Alvarez’s run as a titleholder. “I think it’s the end of the road for Canelo. Mbilli is a hell of a fighter. Very tenacious, very confident, and I’m looking for him to beat Canelo,” Arum said.