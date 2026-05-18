Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner had a heated face-to-face exchange at MVP MMA 1 inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, May 16, 2026, with video circulating on social media showing Shields slapping Baumgardner’s hand away during the encounter.

The card, promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and streamed on Netflix, was headlined by Ronda Rousey’s return to mixed martial arts against Gina Carano, with Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and a Francis Ngannou bout also on the bill. Both Shields and Baumgardner were in attendance, with Baumgardner there in connection with the promotion’s women’s boxing arm, MVP Women.

Footage posted to X by user @dantheboxingman in the early hours of May 17 shows the two champions standing inches apart in the venue, with screens displaying the night’s action in the background. The clips show Shields approaching Baumgardner, an exchange of words, and Shields knocking Baumgardner’s hand away before bystanders and security intervened. The encounter did not escalate into a full physical altercation.

‼️Claressa Shields just smacked Baumgardner upside her head ‼️🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ngze139pAA — Boxing Pro 🥊 (@TheBoxingPro) May 18, 2026

Former NFL receiver Michael Irvin can be seen in some versions of the footage recording the incident from nearby.

Shields Responds on Social Media

Shields addressed the confrontation in a post on X later that night, framing Baumgardner as the aggressor in the verbal portion of the exchange.

“Imma continue giving bitches hell respectfully,” Shields wrote. “That lil ass girl said ‘I’ll beat your ass right now’ after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT”

Imma continue giving bitches hell respectfully 😎😭 that lil ass girl said “I’ll beat your ass right now” after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that 👋🏾 & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT pic.twitter.com/ivUmSpe97t — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 18, 2026

Baumgardner has not issued a public statement as of publication.

Years of Trash Talk

Shields, the undisputed champion at middleweight and super middleweight, and Baumgardner, the unified super featherweight titleholder, have traded barbs for years despite competing roughly thirty pounds apart in weight. The two have never shared a ring and no realistic path to a fight exists at the current weights.

Shields has repeatedly accused Baumgardner of performance-enhancing drug use, referencing a prior adverse VADA finding that Baumgardner has publicly disputed. More recently, Shields criticized Baumgardner’s April 18, 2026 performance against Bo Mi Re Shin, calling the work “amateurish” and aiming similar criticism at other fighters under the MVP Women banner.

Baumgardner has responded to the criticism in interviews and on social media by characterizing Shields as obsessed and insecure.

The two have had heated face-offs before, including a 2024 ringside exchange in Las Vegas, but Saturday night’s video is the first to show physical contact between them.

Reaction

The clips spread quickly across X, Instagram, and YouTube overnight, drawing a divided response. Some observers framed the encounter as the kind of organic heat that benefits women’s combat sports, while others called the conduct unprofessional.

Shields also commented after the event on the possibility of facing Rousey in mixed martial arts, adding a separate storyline to her night in Inglewood.