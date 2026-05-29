Zuffa Boxing confirmed on Friday that it will hold its first New York event on Sunday, July 26, at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. The promotion announced the date and venue across its social channels, releasing a promotional video but no matchups, ticket information, or on-sale date.

The card carries the Zuffa Boxing 09 designation and follows Zuffa Boxing 08, scheduled for June 28 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The New York date marks the promotion’s entry into a market historically dominated by Matchroom, Top Rank, and Premier Boxing Champions.

The July 26 announcement continues a rapid buildout for a promotion that staged its first numbered card earlier this year. Zuffa Boxing’s slate includes its first international event, Chris Billam-Smith against Ryan Rozicki on June 6 in Bournemouth, England, and Zuffa Boxing 08 on June 28 in Las Vegas, headlined by Edwin De Los Santos against Jose Valenzuela.

No Card Announced Yet

Friday’s announcement contained no fighters. Reporting that preceded it tied the New York show to several established American names. Dan Rafael reported in mid-May that Edgar Berlanga, Richardson Hitchins, and Sergey Derevyanchenko were expected to appear, citing a source with knowledge of the plans. Zuffa has not confirmed any of those fighters, and no bouts have been finalized publicly.

The Infosys Theater, the smaller of the two main rooms in the Madison Square Garden complex, has staged championship boxing for decades under a succession of names, from the Felt Forum through the Hulu Theater era. Vasiliy Lomachenko stopped Guillermo Rigondeaux there in 2017, and George Kambosos Jr. upset Teofimo Lopez to win the unified lightweight titles in the building in 2021. The room has also hosted undisputed women’s championship cards, including Amanda Serrano against Erika Cruz in 2023.