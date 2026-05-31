The crime drama Godfather of Harlem, which premiered on Epix in 2019 with Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, casts Vincent D’Onofrio as Vincent “Chin” Gigante, the future boss of the Genovese crime family. The series presents Gigante as an enforcer and rival operating in early-1960s New York. Before any of that, and before he became one of the more studied figures in American organized crime, Gigante spent three years as a professional boxer.

A Three-Year Run as a Light Heavyweight

Gigante boxed as a light heavyweight between 1944 and 1947. His record is commonly listed as 21 wins, one by knockout, against four losses across 25 bouts and roughly 121 rounds, according to BoxRec. He turned professional at 16 after dropping out of a vocational high school, which made him one of the younger working fighters on the New York club circuit at the time.

He lost his professional debut to Vic Chambers in Union City, New Jersey, in July 1944, then avenged the result more than once, including a win over Chambers at Madison Square Garden in 1945. His lone knockout came at the Garden on February 19, 1945, when he stopped Pete Petrello in the second round, per BoxRec’s bout listing. He returned to the Garden again on March 8, 1946, to outpoint Luther McMillen.

The pattern across those three years was that of a busy, durable club fighter who held his own on competitive New York cards and made repeat appearances at the sport’s premier venue. He was managed by Thomas “Tommy Ryan” Eboli, who would himself later become an acting boss of the Genovese family, and he logged sparring work with middleweight Rocky Castellani.

The Final Bout

Gigante’s career ended on May 17, 1947, with a loss to contender Jimmy Slade at Ridgewood Grove in Brooklyn. It was the only time he was stopped in 25 fights; a cut over his eye prompted the referee to wave off the contest. Slade went on to fight ranked light heavyweights over the following years, which placed Gigante’s final opponent among the more accomplished names on his ledger.

From the Ring to the Rackets

The nickname “Chin” came from his mother’s pronunciation of his given name, Vincenzo. By the mid-1940s, Gigante was associating with members of the Luciano crime family, the organization that would later be known as the Genovese family. When Vito Genovese returned to the United States from Italy in 1945, the young fighter came under his influence. As Gigante moved into the orbit of organized crime, the boxing career wound down, and the stoppage loss to Slade marked the end of his time in the ring.

The Costello Shooting

Gigante’s name became attached to one of the most cited episodes in postwar mob history in May 1957, when Genovese, by several accounts, ordered a hit on rival Frank Costello. Gigante fired at Costello in the lobby of his Manhattan apartment building. The bullet grazed Costello’s head, and he survived. Costello declined to identify his attacker, and Gigante was acquitted.

The shooting contributed to Costello’s decision to step back, returning control of the family to Genovese. That rivalry was also dramatized in the 2025 film The Alto Knights, with Robert De Niro playing both Costello and Genovese.

The Oddfather Years

Gigante and Genovese were both convicted on narcotics charges in 1959. Gigante rose through the ranks over the following decades and was identified as boss of the Genovese family by 1981. He drew lasting attention for feigning mental illness, wandering Greenwich Village in a bathrobe and slippers, which earned him the labels “The Oddfather” and “The Robe.”

The act delayed prosecution for years. He was convicted of racketeering in 1997 and later pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in 2003, an admission that his mental incompetence had been a ruse. Gigante died in December 2005 at age 77 while serving his sentence at a federal medical facility in Springfield, Missouri.

For Godfather of Harlem viewers, the character who shares scenes with Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson began his New York life not as a gangster but as a fighter with a winning record at the Garden.